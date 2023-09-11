MamaYuyu chapter 1 proves that it can become a top Weekly Shonen Jump series

With the ending of author Daisuke Enoshima’s Fabricant 100 manga last week, the first chapter of Yoshihiko Hayashi's MamaYuyu was released in place of Enoshima’s series. The arrival of Hayashi’s manga also signals the start of the JUMP NEXTWAVE initiative, which is set to give three mangaka recognized in Shueisha’s Tezuka Awards a publishing platform.

As a result, there was interest in the three upcoming JUMP NEXTWAVE initiative projects, of which MamaYuyu chapter 1 is the first to debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. With the project off to a strong start on the back of Hayashi’s manga, there is a much more optimistic tone about Shueisha’s upcoming debuts than there has been in the past.

While fans are generally hesitant to get excited over a newly debuting Weekly Shonen Jump series, there seems to be something different about Hayashi’s series. Although MamaYuyu chapter 1 could prove to be anomalous, many fans are asserting that it’s the most engaging debut for a Weekly Shonen Jump series in recent times.

MamaYuyu chapter 1 sets itself up to go in many different directions, all of which are equally exciting

MamaYuyu chapter 1 begins by introducing fans to a world in which demons and humans coexist peacefully, thanks to the sacrifice of the last hero 18 years prior to the start of the series. Contemporarily, the new hero, Corleo, an 18-year-old boy who struggles with his identity, is being raised by the demon lord of the previous era, Mamama.

The demon lord argues that their kind and heroes have outlived their use, but Corleo still longs to learn what it meant to be a hero like Halohalo (his predecessor) and others. Corleo is then suddenly called to army headquarters, where a hero from another world named Evan All Green has arrived, bearing the same sigil that Corleo does.

He explains that in his world, demons and humans don’t coexist, and his demon lord sent him here and will be following before long. After Evan is jailed, Corleo takes the opportunity to speak with him, wanting to know what it means to be a hero. The demon lord arrives shortly thereafter, with MamaYuyu chapter 1 ending in an unpredictable fashion.

With the ending of the first chapter, it’s clear that the possibilities are endless for where the series can go from here. Combined with the excitement and engagement the first issue provided, fans are optimistic and excited for the series’ future. Corleo’s struggles with identity are also relatable, even if the exact context is one which readers could never truly understand.

However, this juxtaposition between the fantastic and the ordinary is likely what’s so attractive about MamaYuyu chapter 1. Achieving such a grounded sense of characterization for a protagonist is key to any and all manga series, especially one with as fantastical a setting as Hayashi’s series. It also establishes that even within a battle shonen context, fans can expect the emotional maturity seen in several new-gen anime and manga series.

Moreover, the paneling and artwork has been crisp, considering this is a debut chapter, with Hayashi already comfortable in the artistic portrayal of their series. Combined with the apparent long-term narrative they have in mind, fans are calling Hayashi’s young series one of the most promising in recent memory.

