Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 11 release date, time, where to watch, and more

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 11 will be released this Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. JST in Japan. Continuing from where it left off in the previous installment, the upcoming episode will delve into Max’s skillful diplomacy as he attempts to convince his former allies to avoid turning against each other.

While it won’t be a straightforward task for Max to reason with his former allies, fans can anticipate assistance from another friend, Yuria. Her involvement is anticipated to be pivotal in the delicate situation, offering a glimmer of hope for resolution.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero anime and manga spoilers.

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 11 release date and timings for all regions

Expand Tweet

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 11 will be released in the U.S. on September 11, 2023, around 5:30 a.m. PT, for fans outside Japan. Ani-One Asia will also upload the episode on its official YouTube channel.

Below are the release dates and timings for Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 11 for all regions, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Central Standard Time: 7.30 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

British Standard Time: 1.30 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Central European Time: 2.30 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8.30 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Philippines Time - 8:30 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Brazil Time - 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 4:30 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 a.m., Monday, September 11 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 3:30 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

A brief recap of Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 10

Expand Tweet

Episode 10 kicked off with some blasts from the past, showing how Yuria, another hero, fought alongside Max, Leo, and Fred. Yuria desired to slay the Demon Lord all on her own, and she didn’t want any help from the three, but at some point, she realized that she was wrong about them and their capabilities.

Back to the present, Leo and Fred’s fight continued, in which they both got heavily injured. However, as it was a fight-to-death battle, despite the injuries, they didn’t want to stop. Watching Leo and Fred’s gruesome fight live, the Demon Lord wanted Max to do something about it, but he didn’t care any less.

As it was difficult for him to bear with their altercation, the Demon Lord bid Max goodbye and headed to Ganma Republic to stop Leo and Fred. However, his efforts went in vain as they didn’t pay any attention to him being the very Demon Lord.

Amid Leo and Fred’s reluctance to call off the fight, Max’s frustration reached its peak. Determined to make them see reason, he grabbed his iconic sword and raced to their location on a bicycle. However, his noble effort took a painful turn when he became injured and unconscious while trying to intervene, inadvertently caught in the crossfire of their attacks.

What to expect from Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 11

Expand Tweet

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 11 is titled Yūsha Tsuchi ni Nureru (Japanese: 勇者 土に塗れる), which roughly translates to The Hero Can Be Painted On the Soil.

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 11 is expected to focus on how Max will stop his friends from turning against each other. The episode will also see what happened to Yuria after all those years.

Stay tuned for more Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.