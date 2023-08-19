Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 8 release date, time, where to watch, and more

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 8 will be released in Japan on August 21, 2023. The recent turn of events in the latest episode has put Fred in a pickle, as the terrorists of Gamma Republic have attacked the Bureau of Magic, as Grimms claims.

However, the actual perpetrator behind the invasion is yet to be revealed, suggesting there might be others aside from Leo who are opposing Fred.

Furthermore, Zenia and Lim have been entangled in the attack's aftermath, creating a gripping cliffhanger with fans eagerly anticipating what unfolds next in Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 8. The impending reckoning from the Demon Lord for those who have harmed his apprentice adds an extra layer of intrigue.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero anime and manga spoilers.

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 8 release date, timings, and streaming details explored

Expand Tweet

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 8 will air first in Japan on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 9:30 pm JST. The episode will release in the U.S. on the same day at 5:30 am PT. Hidive and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel will be the only platform to catch the latest episodes of the anime.

Below are the release dates and timings for Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 8, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am, Monday, August 21, 2023

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am, Monday, August 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am, Monday, August 21, 2023

British Standard Time: 1.30 pm, Monday, August 21, 2023

Central European Time: 2.30 pm, Monday, August 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 pm, Monday, August 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, August 21, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10 pm, Monday, August 21, 2023

Philippines Time - 8:30 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

Brazil Time - 9:30 am on Monday, August 21, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 4:30 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 am on Monday, August 21, 2023

Eastern European Time - 3:30 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023

A brief recap of Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 7

Expand Tweet

Under direct orders from the Demon Lord, Zenia embarked on an investigation of the Bureau of Magic. In an unconventional manner resembling a bank heist, she trespassed into the premises and tried to hack their computers.

However, Zenia eventually got caught by Fred, who quickly learned that she was the very demon who got viral for chasing Max and was reprimanded by the police for public indecency.

Using his psychological tricks to persuade Zenia, Fredd was close to making Zenia spill the beans. Unfortunately, his interrogation was obstructed by the sudden arrival of the Royal Minister Lord Grimms. Fred put Lim in charge of keeping an eye on Zenia while.

Expand Tweet

During the meeting with Grimms, Fred was convinced that he had defected the kingdom due to being framed for corruption. However, he was still not okay with his friend betraying the nation. As Grimms wanted to propose a peace treaty to Leo and his Gamma Republic, he needed Fred’s support to convince the upper-echelon members, and he agreed.

Meanwhile, Zenia was being treated kindly by Lim, but to prevent entangling the recovering Demon Lord, who was still regaining his powers, she tried to free herself from her restraints, ultimately succeeding. However, using her fire magic, Lim subdued Zenia before she managed to escape the premises.

A huge explosion erupted within the building, precisely within Lim and Zenia's room. Grimms, who already left the building, was unaffected by the explosion. His mind already wandering to envision Fred’s potential reaction to the Ganma Republic’s attack, which could further escalate the tension between the former friends.

What to expect from Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 8

Expand Tweet

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 8 is titled Ketsubetsu (決別), which roughly translates to separation, parting, and departure. Given the recent events, fans could anticipate an enthralling confrontation between Leo and Fred. Additionally, the actual perpetrator behind the attack will be unmasked.

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 8 will also see the Demon Lord using his third eye’s ability once again to locate Zenia. However, this will ultimately come to endanger him due to his still-dormant powers. Fortunately, Max will step in to ensure his safety and prevent any harm.

Stay tuned for more Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero anime and manga updates.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.