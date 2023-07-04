Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Monday, July 10, at 9:30 pm JST, following its weekly release after the regular broadcast premiered on Monday, July 3. The first episode saw the Demon Lord’s awakening in a child’s body after which he went to the apartment of his warrior nemesis. However, things did not happen as the Demon Lord expected and he must now take drastic measures to revive their former glory.

Fans and reviewers alike have given the anime positive reviews, praising its humour, animation, and voice acting. The main protagonists and their odd relationships were presented in the first episode, along with some of the supporting cast members.

Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 2 is titled Beware of Women with Glasses

Directed by Toshikatsu Tokoro, Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 2 is scheduled to air on Monday, July 10, at 9:30 pm JST on AT-X and is available on other local networks in Japan such as Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Kansai TV. However, Kansai TV will be broadcasting the first episode of the series only on July 6, 2023.

The release date and timings of Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 2 for different regions is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am, Monday, July 10

Central Standard Time: 7:30 am, Monday, July 10

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, July 10

British Standard Time: 1:30 pm, Monday, July 10

Central European Time: 2:30 pm, Monday, July 10

Indian Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Monday, July 10

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Monday, July 10

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Monday, July 10

Moreover, the official website and twitter account of the series has revealed the title for Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 2 to be Beware Of Women With Glasses, along with a few visuals from the upcoming episode, as shown above.

Furthermore, HIDIVE has availed exclusive rights to add Level 1 Demon Lord anime to its vast list of anime. Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 2 will also be available for streaming on Ani-One Asia YouTube channel shortly after its broadcast.

What happened in episode 1

The first episode of Level 1 Demon Lord anime brought about the resurrection of the Demon Lord, 10 years after he was defeated at the hands of the hero Max and his companions. In a comical turn of events, the Demon Lord is now in the body of a prepubescent child.

The protagonist, in anticipation to meet his archnemesis, found his way to Max’s apartment. However, the hero he knew was no more, as Max had hit rock-bottom in life after the world no longer required him after he defeated the Demon Lord.

Despite announcing his plan to get back the strength he lost and take over the world, Max seemed to have no interest being involved with his former companions to defeat the Demon Lord. Towards the end of the episode, the latter decided to move in with Max in the apartment and look after him until they both regained their former glory.

Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 2 will delve into Max’s life, with the Demon Lord's comical involvement. Moreover, the key visuals and the details provided reveal episode 2 to introduce Xenia, the secretary of the Demon Lord to arrive in search of the two, which indefinitely is sure to produce more hilarious incidents.

