Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 1 release date and time, countdown, and more

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 1 is scheduled to release on July 3, 2023, at 9.30 pm JST. Fans who have read the manga eagerly await the first episode of the anime adaptation. The cast for this series is quite talented, and they have worked on numerous anime titles before this.

Additionally, the animation, as seen in the trailer, seemed well above par. The first impressions are certainly positive, but only time will tell if Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero will be an entertaining watch.

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 1 release details

As mentioned above, Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 1 will be released on July 3, 2023. The series will be available on HIDIVE. This streaming platform received the exclusive rights to stream this series globally. Fans will have to purchase the streaming platform’s paid services to view the latest episodes.

It is also noteworthy to mention that the episodes will be simulcast as and when it airs in Japan. As for viewers in Japan, they can watch the latest episodes on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Kansai TV. However, Kansai TV will air the first episode only on July 6, 2023.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am, Saturday, July 3, 2023

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am, Saturday, July 3, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am, Saturday, July 3, 2023

British Standard Time: 1.30 pm, Saturday, July 3, 2023

Central European Time: 2.30 pm, Saturday, July 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, July 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, July 3, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, July 3, 2023

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero plot

Almost a decade ago, the hero Max was triumphant in his battle against the Demon Lord. Since the Demon Lord was in a weakened and vulnerable state, he decided to enter a state of slumber until he completely recovered.

However, he no longer had the same physique or appearance. The Demon Lord turned into a chibi version with a slightly feminine appearance. Luckily, he had Zenia, a faithful secretary, on his side. Zenia intends to restore the demon’s status and strength.

However, the duo realized that Max was no longer the same person they knew. A warrior who was once on the verge of becoming a member of the royal family is now living in a one-bedroom apartment. It is almost as if Max is now a loser, not resembling anything from his past.

The Demon Lord waited far too long to fight Max, but his current state seemed to have ticked the demon off. He decides to move into Max’s apartment, determined to restore both of their former glory one last time to have a legendary battle that will be remembered for years to come.

