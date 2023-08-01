Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 6 release date and time, Countdown, where to watch, and more

Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 6 is scheduled to release on Monday, August 7, at 9:30pm JST, following its weekly release after the regular broadcast premiered on Monday. The series follows the Demon Lord and Max as they try to rejuvenate the former glory and dignity of the Hero. However, Max’s past catches up to him as he encounters his former companions from when he was a renowned hero.

The Demon Lord's attempts to restore the Hero's former greatness as well as the introduction of a few series protagonists were shown in the previous episode. Additionally, both viewers and critics have given the anime positive reviews, praising its humour, animation, and voice acting.

Get ready to witness the battle between the Kingdom and Leo's Gamma Republic in Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 6

(Significant visuals posted on the official twitter account of the anime. Explained at the end of the article.)

Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 6, directed by Toshikatsu Tokoro, will air on AT-X on Monday, August 7, at 9:30 pm JST. Additionally, it will also air on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Kansai TV in Japan.

Furthermore, HIDIVE has been granted the exclusive rights to be add the series to its sizable collection, where viewers may stream Level 1 Demon Lord anime from anywhere in the globe. Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 6 will also be available for viewing on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel immediately after it airs.

The release date and timings of Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 6 for different regions are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am, Monday, August 7, 2023

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am, Monday, August 7, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am, Monday, August 7, 2023

British Standard Time: 1.30 pm, Monday, August 7, 2023

Central European Time: 2.30 pm, Monday, August 7, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 pm, Monday, August 7, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, August 7, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10 pm, Monday, August 7, 2023

The title of Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 6 has been revealed on the official website as Battle of the Borderline, however this title is subject to change.

Recap of Level 1 Demon Lord episode 5

The previous episode of Level 1 Demon Lord followed Max and Maou(Demon Lord) as they went to a shopping mall for an outing. Following the clothes shopping and dinner date, the duo encountered one of Leo’s lackies, Anego, who is also a former friend of the Hero.

Anego gave him two tickets to Leo’s land and expressed their wish to recruit Max into the Gamma Republic, an alliance formed by Leo who was exiled from the kingdom. However, Anego’s younger brother, Will, arrived holding Maou hostage and forcing Max to join them. Nevertheless, the scene did not end well for Will as he ended up with a broken arm and thrown into the sea.

However, Maou and Max arrived in the land of the Gamma Republic after the Demon Lord manipulated the Hero with a spell. The episode ended with the two being to witness to Leo’s glorious acts while the scene presents a flashback to the origin of Max and Leo’s friendship.

Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 6 will continue Max and Maou’s journey in the Gamma Republic. The visual stills posted on twitter reveals an upcoming battle between the Kingdom and the Gamma Republic.

Furthermore, the account hints at a significant twist or plot point likely to present itself towards the end of the upcoming battle. Max will probably find himself between two worlds as he witnesses two of his closest friends battling against each other.

