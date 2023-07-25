Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 5 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 5 is scheduled to release on July 31, 2023, at 9:30 pm JST. The series follows the demon lord's attempts to bring back the former glory and dignity of his hero nemesis. However, things do not go as planned and viewers witness a comical turn of events. Several supporting characters and a few protagonists who had previously worked with the Hero were introduced in earlier episodes.

The anime has received great reviews from both spectators and critics, who enjoy its humor, animation, and voice acting. Fans are now eager to see what the upcoming episode will bring to the table.

Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 5 will follow Max and the Demon Lord as they go on a "date"

Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 5 is directed by Hiroki Onoe and will air on AT-X on July 31, 2023, at 9:30 pm JST. Additionally, it will also be available on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Kansai TV in Japan. The Level 1 Demon Lord anime has recently been added to HIDIVE's extensive library, and fans can stream the same worldwide. Moreover, shortly after it airs, episode 5 will also be uploaded on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The release date and timings of Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 5 for different regions are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

Central Standard Time: 7:30 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

British Standard Time: 1:30 pm, Monday, July 31, 2023

Central European Time: 2:30 pm, Monday, July 31, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 pm, Monday, July 31, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Monday, July 31, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10 pm, Monday, July 31, 2023

The official website of the series has revealed that the title for Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 5 will be Go To, however, this is subject to change.

Recap of the previous episode

The previous episode of Level 1 Demon Lord witnessed the Demon Lord's attempts to set Max up on a date. The former showed him a catalog of potential candidates from the Demon subordinates, who were undoubtedly a comical pairing for the Hero.

The Demon Lord attempted to recruit Max into his demon army and presented him with unreasonable benefits and salary for being an employee. However, Max graciously turned down the offer mentioning that he would no longer be the same person if he ever became a demon. He went on to say that immortality sounds boring and does not complement human nature.

The episode ended with Max trying to find a means of income by streaming videos online. However, this leads to him being banned from the platform.

Level 1 Demon Lord anime episode 5 is guaranteed to present fans with more comical outcomes and events. The key visuals posted on the website hint that the upcoming episode will be about Max's day out with the Demon Lord as they go on a "date" inside a shopping mall. Furthermore, the episode will also introduce yet another one of Max's accomplices, who will probably play a pivotal role in the storyline.

