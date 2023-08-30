Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 10 release date, time, where to watch, and more

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 10, “Leo vs. Fred,” will be released this Monday, September 4, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. JST in Japan. Devoted fans are in for a long-awaited confrontation between the former allies referred to in the episode title.

This showdown promises to deliver the most captivating battle of the first season. However, the concern among fans when it comes to the upcoming episode centers on the question, “Will the Hero Max return?”

Fans are hoping that Max’s intervention could potentially halt the clash between his friends, bring an end to the year-long enmity between the characters, and resolve the conflict.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero anime and manga spoilers.

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 10 release date and timings for all regions

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 10 will be released in the U.S. on September 4, 2023, at 5:30 a.m. PT. Hidive will be streaming the latest episodes of the anime for fans worldwide. Ani-One Asia will also upload the episode on its official YouTube channel.

Below are the release dates and timings for Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 10 for all regions, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 a.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Central Standard Time: 7.30 a.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 a.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

British Standard Time: 1.30 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Central European Time: 2.30 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8.30 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Brazil Time - 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 4:30 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 a.m., Monday, September 4 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 3:30 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

A brief recap of Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 9

Urged by Grimms, Fred agreed to confront Leo, the linchpin of the Ganma Republic, and set out to defeat him. As the army of the Kingdom announced war, the citizens became more worried and despised Hero Max for hiding like a coward. Infuriated by the trash talk on the media, Max left his apartment to go on a walk and was accompanied by the Demon Lord.

Eventually, the duo crossed paths with a young girl who happened to be Max’s friend. The girl wanted to play badminton with the duo, to which they agreed. However, what began as a casual game of badminton swiftly escalated into an intense confrontation between Max and the Demon Lord.

The dispute revolved around Max’s passivity regarding his friends engaging in a war against each other. Meanwhile, Fred made the decision to confront Leo and challenge the Ganma Republic single-handedly. However, this choice didn’t sit well with the commander, highlighting the army’s dependence on heroes and their perceived weakness compared to them.

Without giving a second thought about his career, Fred restrained the commander using his fire magic, destroyed the wall of the Ganma Republic, and advanced alone.

As Fred’s invasion received live media coverage from two anonymous reporters who had infiltrated Ganma, the ministers of the high table were incensed. They perceived this event as tarnishing the Kingdom’s image, presenting Leo and his people as victims.

In their long-awaited clash, Fred and Leo crafted a towering arena with their magic, inviting the world to witness their intense battle.

What to expect from Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 10

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 10, which is titled Leo vs. Fred, will focus on nothing but the titular battle, which is considered to be the most pivotal moment in the anime series.

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 10 will showcase Max’s reaction, a departure from his previous lighthearted approach, due to his reluctance to reenter the world of heroes. However, a hint of concern in the previous episode’s ending suggests he might join the battle to intervene and bring sense to the ongoing conflict.

