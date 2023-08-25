Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 9 release date, time, where to watch, and more

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 9 will be released in Japan on August 28, 2023. Even with the Gamma Republic denying any involvement in the attack on the Bureau of Magic, determining the true culprit has now become an arduous challenge. Despite Fred’s intense fear of ghosts, he remains the most skilled mage within the kingdom.

Given Leo’s considerable might, Fred recognizes the need for Max’s help to counter him and restore peace. Fans have been well aware that the motives of the high table members are purely self-serving, aiming to capitalize on the conflict between the former heroes.

Patience becomes paramount as fans await the gradual revelation of the event in Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 9, watching as these once-allied individuals come to comprehend the malevolent schemes designed by the ministers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero anime and manga spoilers.

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 9 release date, timings, and streaming details explored

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 9 will be released this Monday, August 28, 2023, in Japan at 9:30 p.m. JST. In the U.S., the episode will air on the same day at 5:30 a.m. PT. Hidive and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel will be the only platform to catch the latest episodes of the anime.

Below are the release dates and timings for Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 9, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Central Standard Time: 7.30 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

British Standard Time: 1.30 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Central European Time: 2.30 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Philippines Time - 8:30 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Brazil Time - 9:30 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 4:30 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 a.m., Monday, August 28 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 3:30 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

A brief recap of Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 8

As Lim remained unconscious, Zenia, filled with gratitude for Lim’s care during her imprisonment, surprised Max and the Demon Lord by carrying her to their apartment. After Lim regained consciousness, the Demon Lord, posing as a green-haired teenage schoolgirl, tried to make her enter into a contract with him but was stopped by Max.

After everyone apologized to Lim, the Demon Lord, pretending to be an ordinary demon, tried to convince Lim that she and her accomplice had sided with humanity with a make-believe flashback. Fred suggested meeting privately to discuss matters at a lavish restaurant he frequented.

Elsewhere, all the ministers gathered to discuss what to do with Gamma Republic, and Grimms suggested pitting Fred against Leo. Upon Max’s arrival at the restaurant with Demon Lord, who donned her teenage schoolgirl firm, it became evident to Fred that the girl in question was undoubtedly a formidable demon.

Fred proposed a deal to Max: either fight alongside the kingdom or be branded as a criminal. Max responded by saying that he would rather move to the Gamma Republic and assist Leo. Upon reaching home, Max discovered that the meals he had were laced with laxatives, resulting in a rather uncomfortable predicament for him.

What to expect from Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 9

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero episode 9 is titled "Yūsha no Kattō," roughly translated to English as Warrior’s Conflict. As the title proclaims, the upcoming episode will likely see an intense showdown between Leo and Fred, in which Max and the Demon Lord will inadvertently get caught up in the middle.

Since Max is aware of the kingdom being corrupted, he will selflessly try to stop his former allies despite not wanting to get caught up in the political mess.

Stay tuned for more Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero anime and manga updates.

