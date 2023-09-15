Blue Lock chapter 233 spoilers and raw scans: Hiori Yo's newfound ego unleashes his Meta Vision

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 233 out, fans witnessed Hiori Yo coming out of his internal turmoil as he got swept away by the intensity of the match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers. With that, he found his newfound plan, which was to make Yoichi Isagi the King.

The previous chapter saw Kaiser try to score a goal from the get-go as he used his Kaiser Impact. Unfortunately, the shot got blocked by Lorenzo, soon after which the ball reached Hiori. When Hiori tried to take control of the ball, it was stolen away by Ubers. Hiori was left shocked as he got fired up by the match's intensity.

Blue Lock chapter 233 spoilers reveal Hiori Yo's new goal

Hiori Yo's parents as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 233, the upcoming chapter will be titled Key. The manga chapter opens with a flashback of the time when Hiori fell down and fractured his leg. On that day, Hiori realized that his parents did not love him, but his talent for football.

In the beginning, Hiori Yo used to play football to keep his parents happy. However, despite his dislike for the game, he kept playing it to keep his family from falling apart. While he himself knew that it wasn't the right thing to do, he did not have anything else to pursue. Thus, he allowed life to pass him by.

Following that, Blue Lock chapter 233 spoilers featured another flashback involving Tabito Karasu. Karasu advised Hiori that he needed to expect things for himself before doing things for others. However, Hiori hated expectations as he thought of them as a curse. The only reason he had come to Blue Lock and survived this long was to get away from his parents. Till this point, Hiori's want to not go back home was his ego, however, everything was now about to change.

Blue Lock chapter 233 shifted its focus back to the match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers. Hiori was amazed by Shoei Barou's movements. While people believed the striker to be selfish, Barou's charisma pulled players towards him, causing openings to show up in the opposition's defense. Hiori was certain that the world's best striker would also have similar abilities as well.

While Hiori himself did not have an ambition as big as wanting to become the number one player in the world, he had finally found a person he wanted to support. Hiori believed that Yoichi Isagi had the talent to become the world's number one. However, if he were to lose against Kaiser or Barou, his talents would get buried. Therefore, Hiori took on the mission to make Isagi the king.

Following a number of passes between the Ubers, the ball reached Don Lorenzo. Both Kaiser and Isagi charged him to steal the ball, but Lorenzo managed to pass the ball toward Barou. Just when the ball was set to reach Barou, Hiori stole it away and unveiled his Meta Vision. With that, he asked Isagi to join him in the counterattack.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 233 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 233 spoilers saw Hiori Yo unleashing his Meta Vision. With this, both Bastard Munchen and Ubers together had a total of five players possessing Meta Vision. With so many players having an enhanced vision of the field, the conclusion of the match is set to be dramatic. That said, Hiori had only joined the match recently, possibly allowing him to dominate owing to his reserved stamina.

