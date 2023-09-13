Blue Lock chapter 233: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 233 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 20, at 12:00 a.m. JST. The manga will not be on break, so the upcoming chapter will be released as scheduled. Fans can read it in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Kaiser try to score a goal from the get-go as he used Kaiser Impact. Unfortunately, Lorenzo managed to block the shot, right after which it was cleared by Aiku. As Hiori tried to gain possession, Barou and Niko stole the ball away from him. The high intensity of the match fired up Hiori as he tracked back to win the ball back.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Hiori and Isagi might regain possession in Blue Lock chapter 233

Release date and time, where to read

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 233 is titled Keys. The chapter will be released on Tuesday, September 19, for fans worldwide. However, for those in Japan, it will be made available on Wednesday, September 20, at 12:00 a.m. JST.

The release times for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 233 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 19

Central Standard Time: 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 19

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, September 19

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, September 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 20

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The Blue Lock manga can be read by fans in the United States via Kodansha's K Manga app and website. However, readers in other countries may have to purchase Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally to read the title.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 232

Don Lorenzo as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 232, titled High Evolution!, saw Kaiser and Ness start their attack as Kaiser managed to place a shot through Ubers' defense using his Kaiser Impact. Unfortunately, the shot was blocked by Don Lorenzo. Isagi tried stealing the rebounded ball, however, Aiku managed to clear it.

The ball dropped in front of Hiori Yo. He tried to take control of it, however, that's when Barou and Niko's pair managed to steal the ball away from him. Upon witnessing the high-intensity back-and-forth game, Hiori got fired up.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 233?

Isagi and Barou as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 233, titled Keys, will most likely see Ubers initiate their attack. With Shoei Barou playing the way he wants to, there is a good chance that he will try to shoot from his ideal distance. However, with Ubers in the mix, he may rather look for some other options.

That said, the chapter will majorly focus on Hiori Yo and Isagi's team-up as they try to regain possession of the ball. With this, fans will likely see the full extent of Hiori's vision and how similar it is to Isagi's Meta Vision.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.