With the release of Blue Lock chapter 232, fans witnessed Hiori Yo's debut against Ubers. Just when he entered the field, members from both teams played with high intensity as they tried to quickly close off the game with their winning goal. That said, Kaiser and Barou evidently were the most hasty.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Hiori discussing their plan as they decided to share an image of the field. Meanwhile, Noa and Snuffy are shown to be proud of their prodigies. They believed that if Blue Lock were to progress at the same rate, Japan could possibly win the World Cup.

Blue Lock chapter 232: Barou and Ubers combine their strengths

Blue Lock chapter 232, titled High Evolution!, opened with Kaiser and Ness resuming the match for Bastard Munchen. Immediately upon beginning their attack, Barou and the Ubers players pressed in on them. Upon seeing this, Ness managed to get past them by making use of his dribbling skills.

Following that, he passed the ball to Michael Kaiser, who instantly went berserk in pursuit of a goal. He ignored every other teammate on the field and dribbled the ball through the center of the field.

Just when Kaiser spotted an opening, he shot the ball with Kaiser Impact. Unfortunately, Don Lorenzo blocked the shot, which rebounded to Isagi's position. Right when he was about to control it, Oliver Aiku headed the ball away,

The ball then dropped to Hiori Yo, who was being pressed by another Ubers player. When Hiori was set to initiate his attack, Barou arrived at his location and pressed him. Unbeknownst to him, Ikki Niko pressed on him as well and stole the ball away.

Isagi was shocked by the match's developments as Barou and Ubers had managed to find the perfect balance. Despite the fact that Ubers has some great minds, they simply needed to feed the ball to Barou, who would push himself to the best of his abilities to score the goal.

As Barou dribbled the ball toward Bastard Munchen's half, Hiori Yo was left shocked by the match's intensity. Upon experiencing the level at which the other players were performing till now, he was amazed. He could not believe that Isagi, Kaiser, and Barou had scored their goals in such environments. Thus, Hiori himself got fired up as he began to track back for the ball.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 232

Blue Lock chapter 232 saw Hiori Yo getting fired up to keep up with his teammates and opponents. With him tracking back for the ball with Isagi, there is a good chance that Bastard Munchen will regain possession and begin their counterattack.

That said, Isagi and Hiori won't be able to do everything on their own. Thus, one can expect Raichi Jingo to step up in his defensive duties.

