Blue Lock chapter 232: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 232 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 13, at 12:00 a.m. JST. The manga will not be on break, so the upcoming chapter will be released as scheduled. Fans can read it in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Snuffy asking Barou to lead the Ubers to the win as he had hijacked the team away from him. As for Isagi, he decided on a game plan with Hiori, hoping to score the winning goal. Meanwhile, Kaiser and Ness planned to keep an eye on all openings to possibly score the winning goal themselves.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Yoichi Isagi and Hiori Yo may get to showcase their synergy in Blue Lock chapter 232

Release date and time, where to read

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 232 is titled High Evolution!. The chapter will be released on Tuesday, September 12, for fans worldwide. However, for those in Japan, it will be made available on Wednesday, September 13, at 12:00 a.m. JST.

The release times for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 232 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 12

Central Standard Time: 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 12

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, September 12

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, September 12

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 12

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 12

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 13

The Blue Lock manga can be read by fans in the United States via Kodansha's K Manga app and website. However, readers in other countries may have to purchase Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally to read the title.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 231

Kiyora Jin and Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 231, titled Dive To Blue, saw Marc Snuffy asking Shoei Barou to lead the Ubers to the win. Given that Barou hijacked the team from the Master Striker, Snuffy wanted to see what Barou could do. Meanwhile, Noel Noa assured Kiyora Jin that he would play the next match against Paris X Gen.

On the field, Isagi and Hiori discussed Meta Vision and how they could use their shared image of the field to look for opportunities and win against the Ubers. Around the same time, Noa and Snuffy praised each other's protege. Both of them were certain that Isagi and Barou would end up becoming great players and possibly greater rivals.

Lastly, Michael Kaiser planned on scoring the winning goal with some help from Alexis Ness.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 232

Hiori Yo, as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 232, titled High Evolution!, will most likely see Yoichi Isagi and Hiori Yo try to get a hold of the ball.

Considering that Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness kicked off the match after Ubers' goal, there is a good chance that Isagi and Hiori may take some time to steal the ball for themselves. Hence, the upcoming chapter may see Isagi and Hiori analyze the field.

