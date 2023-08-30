Blue Lock chapter 231: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 231 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 6, at 12:00 a.m. JST. The manga will not be on break, and thus upcoming chapter will be released as scheduled. Fans can read it in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Isagi frustrated after being outwitted by Shoei Barou. That's when he realized that the time for the Star Change System had elapsed, meaning that a new player could be introduced. Isagi demanded that Noel Noa let Hiori Yo join the field after seeing this opportunity. With that, Isagi was joined by his partner.

Isagi and Hiori will team up in Blue Lock chapter 231

Blue Lock chapter 231 will be titled Dive To Blue. The chapter will be released on Tuesday, September 5, for fans worldwide. However, for those in Japan, the chapter will be made available on Wednesday, September 6, at 12:00 a.m. JST.

The release times for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 231 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 5

Central Standard Time: 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 5

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, September 5

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, September 5

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 5

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 6

The Blue Lock manga can be read by fans in the United States via Kodansha's K Manga app and website. However, readers in other countries may have to purchase Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally to read the title.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 230

Blue Lock chapter 230, titled Buddy, saw the world left shocked after hearing that Marc Snuffy had withdrawn his retirement. Meanwhile, Isagi was frustrated that Barou outwitted him. With that, he no longer had an idea of how to stop Kaiser and Barou. That's when the Star Change System time elapsed, allowing Bastard Munchen to substitute players.

While Noa was going to get Kiyora Jin to join the match, Isagi demanded that Hiori Yo join instead. Noel Noa rejected the plan at first, however, after hearing Hiori's input on the same, he allowed him to join the match. That said, if the duo were to mess up, they would lose their position in the starting lineup. Nevertheless, Isagi and Hiori were willing to take that risk.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 231?

Blue Lock chapter 231, titled Dive To Blue, will most likely see Isagi and Hiori team up against Ubers. While Hiori did predict how he and Isagi could link up together, the next chapter will likely give fans a glimpse of what can happen. If the two players do link up well, there is a good chance that Isagi will be able to score the final winning goal of the match.

