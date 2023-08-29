Blue Lock chapter 230: Yoichi Isagi teams up with Hiori Yo hoping to score the winning goal

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 230, fans finally got to see Hiori Yo join the field. With the master strikers ejected, Noel Noa was set to switch with Kiyora Jin. That's when Yoichi Isagi arrived with his proposal. That said, it did take some amount of convincing before the master striker Noel Noa accepted the proposal.

The previous episode showcased Marc Snuffy's backstory and how his friend Mick refused to aim for the top. However, following his death, Snuffy planned to win all five major trophies and accomplish his friend's dream. As Snuffy planned to retire, Shoei Barou asked him to withdraw his retirement, which was more than enough to convince the master striker.

Blue Lock chapter 230: Isagi identifies Hiori as his perfect partner

Blue Lock chapter 230, titled Buddy, saw the world rejoice upon hearing that Marc Snuffy withdrew his retirement. With that, Blue Lock became the hottest place in football. As Ubers began celebrating Barou's goal and Snuffy's decision to keep playing, Yoichi Isagi was left frustrated.

He was angry at the fact that Barou managed to steal the spotlight away from him. When he wanted to score and become the protagonist of the match, Barou managed to outwit and score the goal by nutmegging him and Kaiser. That's when Raichi Jingo came to apologize to Isagi for not being able to mark down Snuffy. However, Isagi was convinced that they conceded the goal because of him, and thus, he assured Raichi that he played well.

Following that, Isagi felt helpless as he could not think of a way to stop Shoei Barou and Michael Kaiser. That's when the announcer revealed that the three minutes of star change system had elapsed. This meant that the master strikers were to return to the bench, which allowed Isagi to formulate a new plan.

Marc Snuffy walked out first as he got Sendoh to rejoin the match. Meanwhile, Noel Noa wanted to get Kurona Ranze to join the match again. However, seeing that he was unfit, he asked Kiyora Jin to replace him. That's when Isagi interrupted the master striker.

Isagi believed that Kiyora was a great player. However, his playstyle was too similar to Kurona, meaning that Ubers would have no problem stopping him. Hence, Isagi proposed that the master striker allow Hiori Yo to join the match.

Noel Noa was confused as to why Isagi wanted Hiori Yo to join the match. Upon asking him, Isagi revealed that Hiori Yo would be the perfect piece for his playstyle, which would ultimately help him score his goal. Noel Noa immediately rejected the request as it seemed irrational to him. That's when Hiori Yo himself added how he played similarly to Isagi. This would ultimately help reduce the burden on Isagi, which might eventually help defeat the Ubers.

Upon hearing what Hiori had to say, Noel accepted the request. However, he had a proposal of his own. If Isagi and Hiori were to screw up, they would be immediately dropped from the starting eleven. Nevertheless, Isagi and Hiori took on the challenge as they paired up against Ubers.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 230

Blue Lock chapter 230 saw Hiori Yo join the match. With that, fans can expect the duo to bypass Ubers' defense and create chances. Given that Isagi would be the mastermind between the two, there is a good chance that he will score the winning goal for Bastard Munchen. That said, there remains a small possibility that Hiori may get to score the goal.

