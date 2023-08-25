Blue Lock chapter 230 spoilers and raw scans: Hiori Yo joins the field as he teams up with Isagi

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 230 out, fans witnessed the long-awaited moment as Hiori Yo finally got the chance to join the match. His arrival into the match had been hinted at for quite a few chapters. However, with the latest spoilers, it has been confirmed that Hiori Yo will replace Noel Noa and join the match.

The previous episode showcased Snuffy and Mick's past. It showed how Mick denied ever giving up on his dream and eventually committed suicide. Upon seeing Barou's goal, Snuffy was reminded of Mick. However, Barou did not care about Snuffy's approval. Instead, he demanded Snuffy to retract his retirement as he wanted to defeat him on his own. Snuffy accepted the same and decided to keep playing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 230 spoilers: Hiori Yo's questions his desire to play

As per the spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 230, the title is set to be "Buddy." Following Barou's super goal, Snuffy withdrew his retirement. As everyone celebrated the moment, Yoichi Isagi gritted his teeth as he was left frustrated by Barou's goal. He had been completely devoured, thus he had no idea how he could defeat either Barou or Kaiser.

That's when Raichi Jingo arrived to apologize to Isagi. He wasn't able to keep up with Snuffy till the end, which as per him, was what caused the goal. However, Isagi reassured Raichi that he played well. As Isagi tried to think of a new plan, the announcer revealed that the master strikers' three minutes had come to an end, meaning that they would have to leave the field. This left Isagi with a new hope.

With the substitutions, the team members were set to change that would ultimately change the field. Snuffy went out first as he got Sendo to rejoin the match. As for Noa, he wanted to get Kurona to rejoin the match, however, he was not fit. While Igaguri believed that he could get substituted into the match, Noa asked Kiyora Jin to play as a right-back instead of him.

As Kiyora began preparing to join the match, Isagi stopped him. While he knew that Kiyora was an excellent player, he was a direct replacement for Kurona Ranze, which would essentially change nothing in the match. Hence, Isagi demanded Noa to have Hiori Yo join the match.

Given that both Isagi and Hiori played similarly, Isagi believed that Hiori could help him score the final goal and become the protagonist of the match. Noa tried to reject the proposal due to its irrationality, however, Hiori Yo himself tried to convince Noa about the same.

At that moment in Blue Lock chapter 230, Hiori got flashbacks of his past and how he was forced into the sport by his parents. Regardless, he wanted to play and stated that he was willing to become Isagi's shadow.

Noel Noa accepted the substitution proposal, however, he set a condition. If the pair were to fail their mission, they would be kicked out of the regulars. Nevertheless, Isagi and Hiori were willing to take the risk as they headed into the field.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 230 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 230 spoilers saw Hiori Yo finally joining the match. With that, fans may finally be able to witness Isagi and Hiori team up and score the winning goal for Bastard Munchen. Both players have a lot to prove and may go at full throttle from the very beginning.

