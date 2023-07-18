Blue Lock chapter 225: Isagi looks for an ally as Hiori craves to join the match

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 225, fans witnessed Gagamaru showcase his goalkeeping skills against Shoei Barou's stealthy shot. Thus, Bastard Munchen finally got the ball in their possession, following which, they began their first attack after Noa and Snuffy joined the match.

The previous chapter saw Raichi using protractor man-marking against Marc Snuffy as he managed to force the master striker to pass to his teammates. As Isagi tried to intercept the pass to Lorenzo, Aizu took over the ball. He passed it to Barou, pitting him against Gagamaru in a one-on-one situation. Nevertheless, Gagamaru felt confident about his chances.

Blue Lock chapter 225: Gagamaru uses his sixth sense to save Barou's shot

Blue Lock chapter 225, titled Raid Battle, picked up from the previous chapter's events as Barou dribbled the ball toward Gagamaru. Gagamaru knew that Barou would only shoot with his right foot when his shooting stance would be out of Gagamaru's vision. Hence, he waited until the moment arrived.

The moment Barou went out of Gagamaru's vision, the goalkeeper was able to predict the ball's movements and reacted accordingly. His goalkeeping skills not only allowed him to stop the goal, but also catch the ball, finally giving Bastard Munchen its possession. Upon claiming the ball, Gagamaru threw it to Isagi, who immediately began his counterattack.

Isagi was joined by Noel Noa and Yukimiya Kenyu, both of whom were prepared to support him. Isagi passed the ball to Noel Noa, who dribbled past a few players, covering some distance toward the goal. That's when he was fouled by Aiku, but he still managed to pass the ball to Isagi. Seeing that he could still continue the attack, Isagi and Yukimiya took advantage and proceeded toward Ubers' goal.

Both players were only about 30 meters away from the goal, with three Ubers players defending them. Seeing this, Isagi passed the ball to Yukimiya and made an off-the-ball run, covering some distance.

While Yukimiya Kenyu was surrounded by three Ubers players, he managed to lob the ball toward Isagi when the perfect time arrived. However, Isagi wanted a grounded pass instead of a lob pass, as it was too slow for a counterattack. Hiori Yo, who was on the bench, also thought the same, as he knew the ball would get defended. As both Isagi and Hiori feared, the ball was too slow and was taken away by Marc Snuffy.

Seeing his perfect plan being foiled by his own teammate, Isagi was left frustrated as he needed an ally who could play on the same wavelength as him. At the same time, Hiori was also shown to be able to see Isagi's vision for the goal. Hence, the manga hinted that Isagi was set to pair up with Hiori Yo.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 225

Blue Lock chapter 225 saw Isagi looking for an ally who could play on the same wavelength as him. Considering how the manga hinted at Hiori Yo being able to see Isagi's vision for goal, he will most likely pair up with Isagi.

Thus, given that the master strikers' time is set to end, there is a good chance that Hiroi will replace Noel Noa and play alongside Isagi.

