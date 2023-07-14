Blue Lock chapter 225 spoilers and raw scans: Gagamaru's save launches Bastard Munchen's new attack as Isagi looks for the last piece

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 225 having come out, fans witnessed Bastard Munchen's first attack since Noel and Snuffy joined the match. While the team was having a seemingly smooth attack, it got halted after Yukimiya happened to not understand what type of ball Isagi wanted from him.

The previous chapter saw Isagi instructing Raichi to man-mark Snuffy. Fortunately, this plan worked as Snuffy was forced to pass to his teammates. However, just as Isagi was set to steal it, Aiku stole it away and passed it to Barou, setting him up against Gagamaru.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 225 spoilers: Gagamaru saves Barou's shot

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 225, titled Raid Battle, the manga is set to pick up from where the previous chapter ended. As Barou kept progressing toward Bastard Munchen's goal, Gagamaru began preparing to face his shot. He knew at what range Barou could shoot the ball, thus he kept his eye on him all the time.

Regardless of the fact that several Bastard Munchen players tried to block Barou, he was able to get past all of them and placed a shot from Gagamaru's blind spot. However, Gagamaru was prepared for it and was able to make the save. Everyone was impressed by Gagamaru, however, he did not wait much as he launched the ball toward Isagi.

Gagamaru as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Immediately after receiving the ball, Isagi finally began Bastard Munchen's attack in Blue Lock chapter 225 as Noel Noa and Yukimiya Kenyu joined him. When Isagi passed the ball to Noa, he got fouled by Aiku. However, instead of opting for a free kick, Isagi stole the free ball and took advantage.

Isagi and Yukimiya were about 30 meters away from the goal and needed to get past three more Ubers players. Thus, Isagi passed the ball to Yukimiya and hoped for a grounded pass from him, setting him up for the goal. Both Isagi and Hiori Yo realized that it was the best time for Yukimiya to pass the ball.

Yukimiya Kenyu as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Unfortunately, Yukimiya got crowded by players, forcing him to lob the ball to Isagi. This was a mistake as the ball was too slow for Isagi to use the same to attack. That's when Marc Snuffy came to defend the ball as he headed it away.

Isagi was left frustrated as he had the perfect plan, however, it got foiled because his partner was not on the same wavelength as him. Thus, Isagi looked for someone who could play like him and would know what type of passes he would need in a particular situation.

Meanwhile, Hiori Yo, who was on the bench, was also able to envision the path to the goal. With that, the manga hinted at Hiori being the last piece of Isagi's vision for the goal.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 225 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 225 spoilers saw Hiori Yo being hinted at being the last piece of Isagi's vision of the goal. Thus, fans can expect him to join the match after Noel Noa gets ejected from the match. Given the amount of time that has passed since the master strikers joined the match, their allowed time could be coming to an end.

