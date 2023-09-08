Blue Lock chapter 232 spoilers and raw scans: Kaiser and Barou go full-throttle, Hiori gets fired up

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 232 released, fans witnessed the match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers reach its final stages. With that, both Michael Kaiser and Shoei Barou went full-throttle, wanting to score the winning goal of the match. This intensity helped Hiori Yo get fired up.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Hiori discuss their tactic as they wanted to be involved in the winning goal. At the same time, Noa and Snuffy feared Blue Lock's progress, thinking that its evolution might actually help Japan win the World Cup. As for Kaiser and Ness, they planned on scoring the winning goal as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 232 spoilers: Hiori Yo finds it difficult to fit into the match

As per Blue Lock chapter 232 spoilers, the next chapter will be titled High Evolution!. The chapter opened with Kaiser and Ness taking the kick-off as Shoei Barou began charging toward them. However, the pair managed to get past Barou by making use of Ness's dribbling. Just when Sendoh and Drago were going to sandwich him, Ness passed the ball back to Kaiser.

Michael Kaiser immediately charged the ball toward the Ubers goal as he ignored calls from his teammates. When he reached an appropriate distance from the goal, he looked for a spot and shot at it using Kaiser Impact. However, Don Lorenzo managed to block the shot with his head.

Yoichi Isagi wanted to steal the rebounded ball for his goal, however, Oliver Aiku managed to clear the ball just in the nick of time. The ball happened to drop near Hiori and another Ubers player. While Hiori tried to gain control over the ball, Barou came charging at him. However, it wasn't Barou, but Ikki Niko who managed to steal the ball away from Hiori.

Blue Lock chapter 232 spoilers then focused on Isagi's monologue. He was shocked by how Barou was playing with the Ubers. Barou had gone back to playing like his true self. Meanwhile, Ubers were still an organized team. Hence, all that Ubers needed to do was to use an appropriate tactic that would utilize Barou's individual movements and decisions. Upon realizing this, Isagi could not believe the rate at which Ubers was evolving.

Ubers then began their counterattack as they planned on using Barou to score their winning goal. Barou himself was fired up as he hoped to become the strongest in the world.

Blue Lock chapter 232 spoilers then switched to Hiori Yo's monologue. He could not believe the level at which both Ubers and Bastard Munchen were playing. While he wasn't able to get into the game, he was having a fun time. With that, he got fired up by the thought of playing football at such a high level.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 232 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 232 spoilers saw Hiori Yo finally get fired up. With this, fans can hope to witness him use his full potential and make an impact in the match. His first course of action could be to steal the ball away from Ubers. This could be a huge relief for Isagi, given that he had seemingly assumed that responsibility all for himself.

