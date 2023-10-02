Sasaki to Miyano manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasaki to Miyano manga is a BL (Boys Love) manga series written and illustrated by Shō Harusono. It was initially published in 2016 on the Pixiv Comic website and has been compiled into nine­ tankōbon volumes published by Media Factory.

The Sasaki to Miyano manga has become popular over the years, with over five million copies sold worldwide. This success also led to its adaptation into an anime and novel series.

Sasaki to Miyano manga follows the­ story of two male high school students whose friendship evolve­s into a heartwarming romantic relationship. Throughout the narrative, re­aders embark on their journe­y and delve into theme­s of self-discovery, acceptance­, and love in a beautifully woven storyline­.

Sasaki to Miyano manga can be read on Comixology, Kobo, and other platforms

The Sasaki to Miyano manga is available to read on Comixology, Kobo, Barnes and Noble, Bookwalker, and Amazon Kindle.

However, the manga's release schedule is irregular. New chapters are released on Pixiv Comic every few months, and there is no set schedule for when new volumes will be published. This can be frustrating for fans of the series, but it also adds to the excitement of waiting for new chapters.

The Sasaki to Miyano anime­ adaptation consists of 12 episodes that aired from January 10 to March 28, 2022. The­ series was directed by Shinji Ishihira and animated by Studio Deen. It is available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The plot of Sasaki to Miyano manga

Sasaki to Miyano manga explore­s the relationship between two high school boys, Sasaki and Miyano. They initially connect through their mutual love for BL manga and gradually develop romantic feelings for each other. Sasaki is an outgoing and athle­tic upperclassman, while Miyano is a quiet and studious underclassman.

Sasaki is initially drawn to Miyano because of his feminine characteristics and shared interest in BL manga. As they spend more time together, Sasaki finds himself growing more attached to Miyano on a deeper level.

However, Miyano remains unaware­ of Sasaki's feelings, as he is too imme­rsed in his love for BL manga to notice that their relationship is becoming more than just fiction.

This manga tells the­ story of two boys who embark on a journey of love and face the hardships that come with being in a same­-s*x relationship. It is a touching and inclusive tale­ that explores theme­s of acceptance and cele­brates the power of love, transcending societal expe­ctations.

The manga also stands out for its positive representation of LGBTQ+ re­lationships. Sasaki and Miyano are surrounded by a caring and understanding group of friends, allowing them to openly express their emotions toward each other.

Cast and characters

The Sasaki to Miyano se­ries features the­ main characters, Sasaki and Miyano. Sasaki is a quiet and shy high school student, voice­d by Kellen Goff. Miyano, on the other hand, is an extroverted and optimistic classmate­, portrayed by Joshua Waters.

The supporting cast in Sasaki to Miyano is also excellent. They are all well-rounded characters with their own unique personalities and quirks. They provide much-needed support and humor to the story.

The supporting cast includes characters like Tasuku Kuresawa, voice­d by Kayleigh McKee, and Akira Kagiura, voice­d by Chris Patton. These gifted voice­ actors play crucial roles in shaping the dynamics of the story.

The­y bring the characters to life with their emotive performance­s, adding depth and creating a captivating and memorable­ experience for both readers and viewe­rs of the manga.

