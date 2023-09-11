10 must-watch series from the October 2023 anime line-up

The October 2023 Anime line-up is set to bring a wave of excitement and anticipation as it introduces a diverse range of must-watch series. Anime enthusiasts are in for a treat this fall with a mix of highly anticipated sequels, intriguing new releases, and innovative takes on familiar genres. From breathtaking fantasy adventures to heartwarming rom-coms, this October 2023 anime line-up has something to cater to every taste.

The October 2023 Anime line-up list is jam-packed with Attack on Titan, the gut-busting comedy SPY x FAMILY, the continuation of Goblin Slayer II, and much more. With impressive animation and acclaimed staff, these series promise to deliver fascinating stories with intricate characters.

October 2023 Anime line-up: 10 captivating series you can’t afford to miss

1) Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 2

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Premiere Date: Fall 2023

After a decade of captivating audiences, Attack on Titan is reaching its epic conclusion with "The Final Chapters Part 2." Fans can look forward to the intense final battle against Eren, brought to life by the talented team at MAPPA. Whether you are a long-time follower of the series or a newcomer, this is a must-watch series from the October 2023 anime list that will leave a lasting impression.

2) The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

Streaming Platform: TBA

Premiere Date: October 8

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really Love You was adapted from a manga written by Rikito Nakamura. (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Injecting new life into the harem genre, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You pushes boundaries with its outrageous premise. Protagonist Rentaro Aijo finds himself entangled in a surreal story filled with romance and humor. If you're looking for something unique and lighthearted, mark your calendar for October 8.

3) Spy x Family Season 2

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Premiere Date: October (Specific date to be announced)

The highly praised Spy x Family returns for its second season, continuing the wholesome and hilarious tale of espionage and found family. With its fantastic art style and relatable characters, this series has garnered a loyal following. Be sure to catch up on the first season before diving into the second.

4) Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Platform: Crunchyroll

Release Date: Fall 2023

Anime 'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' is set to premiere with a two-hour special episode this year. (Image via Nippon TV Studio)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is a highly anticipated anime series based on a manga serialized since 2020. This fantasy adventure and drama follows a hero party as they conclude their 10-year-long journey to defeat the Demon King. The focus of this anime lies in the aftermath of their journey, as protagonist Frieren finds herself facing new challenges and discoveries.

5) Tokyo Revengers Season 3

Streaming Platform: Hulu

Premiere Date: October (Specific date to be announced)

Continuing the gripping story of time-traveling delinquent Takemichi, Tokyo Revengers returns for its highly anticipated third season. Set to cover the intense Tenjiku arc, this season promises the most dramatic moments yet. If you've been hooked on the series so far, free up your schedule for its October 2023 anime release on Hulu.

6) Shy

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Premiere Date: October (Specific date to be announced)

Shy is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Bukimi Miki. (Image via 8Bit Studio)

Get ready for a unique superhero story with Shy. This series takes inspiration from magical girl anime and tokusatsu conventions while focusing on human drama. With its fresh take on the superhero genre, Shy offers a refreshing and captivating narrative. Stay tuned to Crunchyroll for the announcement of its premiere date this October.

7) Dr. Stone New World Part 2

Platform: Crunchyroll

Release Date: October 2023

Dr. Stone New World continues its captivating story with the second part of the third season. In this science-fiction adventure, Senku and Kohaku embark on a mission to retrieve a valuable treasure left behind by Byakuya. Will they succeed in reviving their petrified companions? You will find out in this thrilling continuation of the Dr. Stone series as part of the October 2023 anime line-up.

8) KamiErabi God.app

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Premiere Date: October (Specific date to be announced)

Directed by Hiroyuki Seshita (Ajin), KamiErabi GOD.app is based on original planning by YOKO TARO (Nier franchise). (Image via Unend Animation Studio)

From the creators of Nier: Automata and Soul Eater, KamiErabi God.app presents a battle royale to determine who will become God. With the unique artistic styles of Yoko Taro and Atsushi Ohkubo, this series is sure to catch viewers' attention. Viewers will have to keep an eye on Crunchyroll for the announcement of its premiere date this October.

9) Goblin Slayer II

Platform: Crunchyroll

Release Date: October 2023

The highly anticipated second season of Goblin Slayer is set to air in October 2023. The dark fantasy series follows a young priestess and a group of adventurers who team up with the Goblin Slayer, an experienced fighter determined to eradicate all goblins.

In this season, tensions rise as the group faces new threats and challenges, including a powerful demon lord who seeks to destroy them all. Buckle up to enter the brutal world of Goblin Slayer once again and experience the intense action, suspense, and drama that made it popular.

10) The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

Platform: Crunchyroll

Release Date: October 2023

October 2023 Anime Line -up The Eminence in Shadow will return for a second season, and the Lawless City will be featured in it. (Image via Studio Nexus)

The second season of The Eminence in Shadow returns with its isekai dark fantasy story. Follow Cid Kagenou, a boy who disguises himself as an ordinary person but secretly possesses great power in the shadows.

In this season, Cid takes on the ruler of vampires and faces new threats from powerful forces. This October 2023 anime series will take its viewers on a thrilling ride in the world of The Eminence in Shadow.

The October 2023 anime line-up offers a fantastic selection of must-watch series that will captivate audiences with their unique stories and thrilling adventures. From the action-packed world of Spy x Family to the epic conclusion of Attack on Titan, anime fans are in for a treat. Free up your schedule, mark your calendars, and get ready to immerse yourselves in these unforgettable October 2023 anime experiences.

