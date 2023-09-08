Goblin Slayer season 2 announces release date with a new key visual

On Friday, September 8, 2023, Goblin Slayer anime's official website revealed the release date for Goblin Slayer season 2 with a new key visual. With that, the anime revealed that the series' second season will be released on Friday, October 6, 2023, in the Fall 2023 anime season.

The anime previously revealed that LIDENFILMS was taking over the anime from the studio White Fox. With that, the anime released a promotional video, announcing that its second season would be released in October 2023. However, at last fans finally have a confirmed release date for the anime.

Goblin Slayer season 2 confirms release date with its second key visual

As per the new information revealed by the anime's official website, Goblin Slayer season 2 is set to be released on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1:05 AM JST. This means that the anime will be available to watch in most countries worldwide on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The anime will be available to watch on Japanese television networks like TOKYO MX, Sun TV, AT-X, and others. For now, the anime hasn't revealed its streaming websites. That said, the anime's first season was released on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel, leaving fans to expect the same thing for the second season.

As for the new key visual, it features characters from the first season - Goblin Slayer, Onna Shinkan, Elf, Dwarf Shaman, and Lizard Priest.

How fans reacted to the Goblin Slayer season 2 news

Fans were quite excited by the return of Goblin Slayer. According to them, several anime fans had stopped watching the series after witnessing the disturbing moments. However, the ones that stayed, loved the series' lore and wanted more of it. Hence, they were anticipating the second season's release, hoping to witness more disturbing goblin moments.

Considering that the first season was released back in the Fall 2018 anime season, it was a long wait of five years for the second season to arrive. Nevertheless, fans were glad that the anime had finally returned.

As for the anime fans who hadn't watched the anime previously, they were thinking of watching it before Goblin Slayer season 2 would be released. Many anime fans commented that the anime was disturbing and not for everyone, nevertheless, fans seemed interested all the same.

Meanwhile, other anime fans were much more concerned about the change in animation studio as they feared that the quality would drop. That said, many other fans did not care about it. Given that the promotional video seemed fine to them, they were certain that LIDENFILMS would do a decent job. Even if the quality did drop, they were going to watch the anime regardless.

