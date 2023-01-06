Goblin Slayer to launch a new PC and Switch game

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, "GA Fes 2023" announced two major pieces of news related to the Goblin Slayer - a new game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, and the anime's second season, followed by a promo video reveal, and cast and staff details.

The series follows the story of the Goblin Slayer as he travels with the Priestess, High Elf, Dwarf, and Lizardman, venturing the frontier lands to eradicate every goblin from existence. He is not a hero but a person on a mission to slay all goblins.

Goblin Slayer game set to be released for PC and Switch

Jukt Micronics @JuktMicronicsX Video game announcement:

"Goblin Slayer Another Adventure Nightmare Feast" Video game announcement:"Goblin Slayer Another Adventure Nightmare Feast" https://t.co/oxwMDXFcOE

As per the announcement made during the "GA Fes 2023" live stream event, a game, inspired by Kumo Kagyu's dark fantasy novel of the same name, will be launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The game is set to be titled Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast. It will feature an original story devoid of the story from the light novel series, manga, or anime. Additionally, the game will also support English and Japanese languages.

Goblin Slayer season 2 releases promo video, cast, and staff details

Season 2 of the anime is set to be released in 2023. The series has already released its promo video featuring some of the most important characters for fans to see how the new animation studio has handled the character designs.

As per the announcement, LIDENFILMS will be taking over White Fox as the animation studio for the anime. LIDENFILMS is most popularly known for animating Tokyo Revengers, which is set to premiere its second season on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Cast and Staff members

The Priestess, as seen in the promo video (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Currently, the anime has only confirmed the recurring cast members from season 1, as more cast members could soon be added to the upcoming season.

Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer

Yui Ogura as Priestess

Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer

Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl

Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman

Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest

Yōko Hikasa as Witch

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman

Elf, as seen in the promo video (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As for the staff members, there are quite a few changes, starting with the anime director. Takaharu Ozaki, who directed the previous season, will be the Chief Director this time, while Misato Takada will take over the Director role at LIDENFILMS.

Additionally, Hideyuki Kurata will once again be in charge of the series composition. At the same time, Hiromi Kato will design the characters, tagged along by Kenichiro Suehiro, who will return to compose the music.

Poll : 0 votes