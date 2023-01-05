Goblin Slayer season 2 releases new preview featuring old friends, confirms 2023 release year

After a long wait, information on the highly-anticipated Goblin Slayer season 2 release window was announced on Thursday, January 5. With the series now confirmed for a 2023 release year, fans are incredibly excited for the arrival of Goblin Slayer's sequel season to Fall 2018’s anime smash-hit series.

Alongside the release information, the adaptation team also released a short trailer video for Goblin Slayer season 2. While minimal story content was shown, fans saw some familiar faces from the first season. In addition, a few new characters are likely to be introduced in the upcoming season.

Goblin Slayer season 2 sees the hit anime series return with a change in the studio but with the same staff and cast

While the latest Goblin Slayer season 2 information confirmed that the sequel season will be released sometime this year, no further specifications were given. Although speculative, this implied that the series will be coming sometime in the latter half of the year, with production likely still ongoing in some capacity.

As of this article’s writing, most of the cast and staff seem to be the same from the series’ first season. The only major change is in the animation studio. While the first season was animated by White Fox studio, the second season is set to be produced by Liden Films. Apart from Rurouni Kenshin and Tokyo Revengers season 2, the anime adaptation of Goblin Slayer season 2 marks yet another highly-anticipated series that Liden Films is set to work on in 2023.

OTAKURAGEUX @KONORAGEUXDA @animetv_jp Now is the turn of LidensFilms in the industry taking all the hypes projects damn im so hype to see what they reserved to us :) @animetv_jp Now is the turn of LidensFilms in the industry taking all the hypes projects damn im so hype to see what they reserved to us :) https://t.co/Y3FmHFb7JK

Similar to the previous installment, Takaharu Ozaki will be once again returning as the series’ director for Goblin Slayer season 2, with Misato Takada seemingly being brought on as co-director for the upcoming season. Hideyuki Kurata is returning to the role of overseeing both the script writing and the series’ composition overall. Meanwhile, Kenichiro Suehiro will also be returning to be in charge of the series’ music.

Besides the staff members, the voice cast from season 1 will be reprising their respective roles for the upcoming installment, which includes:

Yuuichirou Umehara as Goblin Slayer

Yui Ogura as Onna Shinkan

Yuka Iguchi as Ushikai Musume

Nao Toyama as Elf

Uchida Maaya as Uketsuke-jou

Youko Hikasa as Majo

Tomokazu Sugita as Lizardman

Yuuichi Nakamura as Dwarf

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yaritsukai

No new cast or staff has been announced for the upcoming season as of yet. However, there was one new character who appeared in the latest promotional video, suggesting that fans will get a full cast and staff list for season 2 sooner.

