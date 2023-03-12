Goblin Slayer season 2: Expected release dates, where to watch, and more

Goblin Slayer will return this year, finally appeasing the popular demand for the new season. Although season 2 of the series has been announced to arrive in 2023, the specifics remain undisclosed as of yet. The season installment is expected to pick up the light novel series from volume 3 and 4 and incorporate content from volume 6 as well, considering the 2020 Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown had adapted volume 5.

The show is based on the fantasy light novel series of the same name, which is written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki. The massive success of the series ultimately led to the anime adaptation that aired from October 7 to December 30 in 2018. Since then, the anime has been on a hiatus, with the fans requesting its return. In 2021, the studio finally announced that a new season is in production.

Goblin Slayer season 2 is set to premiere this year, but the official release date is yet to be announced

The arrival of the much anticipated second season of the anime show Goblin Slayer has been officially announced on the official Twitter account of the series, with the recent release of a key visual. Although viewers do not have a full length-trailer for the new season, a preview of the same has been released.

The Twitter post confirmed that the new season will hit the screens this year. Unfortunately, the studio has not given any details about the specific release dates, but it is speculated that the season will arrive later this year.

Studio White Fox, which had been in charge of the production of the first season of the series and the movie Goblin's Crown, will be stepping down. As such, the new season will be animated by the studio LIDENFILMS. The latter is known for producing popular anime shows like Tokyo Revengers, Berserk, Cells At Work! Code Black, and more. LIDENFILMS is also in charge of the latest 2023 reboot of the 90s classic Rurouni Kenshin.

Crunchyroll holds the license to distribute the show globally. The first season is currently available to watch on the official streaming platform of Crunchyroll. Moreover, it is expected that the next season will also be brought to the streaming platform.

The official voice cast and synopsis of Goblin Slayer

The voice cast of the series consists of some popular names in the industry, who are expected to return for the next season as well. The main characters of the series and their respective voice actors are as follows:

Goblin Slayer: Yūichirō Umehara

Priestess: Yui Ogura

Cow Girl: Yuka Iguchi

Guild Girl: Maaya Uchida

High Elf Archer: Nao Tōyama

Dwarf Shaman: Yuichi Nakamura

Lizard Priest: Tomokazu Sugita

Witch: Yōko Hikasa

Spearman: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Sword Maiden: Aya Endō

Noble Fencer: Sumire Uesaka

Here is how the anime series Goblin Slayer is summarized in the official website of Crunchyroll:

"To commemorate her first day as a Porcelain-ranked adventurer, the 15-year-old Priestess joins a band of young, enthusiastic rookies to investigate a tribe of goblins responsible for the disappearance of several village women. Unprepared and inexperienced, the group soon faces its inevitable demise from an ambush while exploring a cave. With no one else left standing, the terrified Priestess accepts her fate—until the Goblin Slayer unexpectedly appears to not only rescue her with little effort, but destroy the entire goblin nest."

It further continues:

"As a holder of the prestigious Silver rank, the Goblin Slayer allows her to accompany him as he assists the Adventurer's Guild in all goblin-related matters. Together with the Priestess, High Elf, Dwarf, and Lizardman, the armored warrior will not rest until every single goblin in the frontier lands has been eradicated for good."

