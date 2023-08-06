Spy x Family chapter 86: A weary Twilight returns home

Spy x Family chapter 86 released on August 6, 2023, and provided an interesting ending to the infiltration of Ostania. With Winston Wheeler out cold from the beatdown Nightfall gave him, Twilight and the other WISE agents successfully exfiltrated from the country.

The chapter details not only the aftermath of the exfiltration but also Twilight having to return home in his battered condition. The visuals and pacing emphasize just how close Loid Forger came to being captured, seriously injured, or killed when the mission was over. It also showed him truly exhausted, not to mention the extent of Nightfall's injuries and a sudden surprise visit by Yuri Briar.

Spy x Family chapter 86 sees an exhausted Loid finally return home

Spy x Family chapter 86 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following the events of chapter 85, Spy x Family chapter 86 saw the Westalis agents successfully evacuate Ostania with minimal problems. Although both Nightfall and Twilight were injured, Twilight had enough strength to carry her out while his commander carried the captive Winston Wheeler.

Although Westalis' mole inside Ostania's communications was ousted, the capture of Wheeler and the documents he stole protected Westalis' intelligence assets. It's upon reaching home that the adrenaline wore off for Loid Forger and he nearly collapsed in the doorway.

Yor promised to give him a break from housework and clarified the matter about the drunken "gripes" she had brought up before him prior to the mission. Things were almost ruined when Yuri barged in and exposed Loid's arm, but a clever bit of disguise and Yor driving him out got Yuri to leave.

Mission successful

Returning to Berlint (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the excitement of the last few chapters, Spy x Family chapter 86 features the usually unseen struggles of what happens after a spy mission is complete, namely, the exfiltration. Although exfiltrating out of Ostania is relatively easy, everyone is tired and injured and that comes with a lot of difficulties. Namely, making sure Nightfall gets out since she was the most injured.

Her infatuation with Twilight is still alive, so she was elated that he had to carry her and was feeling the pain from her injuries when the adrenaline wore off. The other pressing matter was Loid's concerns about Yor's gripes, which the other agents sympathize with and even ask Loid to come out drinking with them.

Loid, of course, refuses and even gently tells Nightfall off for assuming she'd come with him to "investigate the source of the friction," which is her code for "shatter Loid and Yor's relationship and take her place." Thankfully, Nightfall went home and the rest of their party disbanded after reaching back to Berlint in one piece.

Is the job getting to Twilight?

Loid needs a break (Image via Sportskeeda)

Keen viewers of Spy x Family will recall that there were a few times when Twilight felt that his spy instincts were slipping, and he even questioned himself in Spy x Family chapter 86. Earlier, he narrowly escaped a massive hail of bullets after failing to impersonate Winston Wheeler. He got shot by Yuri after a moment's hesitation and got knocked out by Wheeler in chapter 84.

This leads to him wondering if something's wrong with him, as he's on the verge of collapse throughout the chapter. He thinks Yor's smile hides unfathomable hatred, he's becoming painfully aware of his blind spots, and although he disguised his wound well enough, paranoia began setting in.

Spy x Family chapter 86 confirms something fans have already figured out about Loid: distancing himself from his emotions is becoming harder to accomplish. He even says he needs to be perfect, which is becoming far more difficult. Only time will tell what he eventually does about it before his body gives out.

Peace is restored

Peace is restored (Image via Sportskeeda)

A return to relative normalcy is almost a relief for Loid, who collapsed when he got in the door. While he still doesn't tell Yor everything, they manage to converse and clear the air about the gripes that she had.

Loid develops a deeper appreciation for Yor and she reciprocates the sentiment, given that she was worried he wasn't appreciating her or found her dependable. A brief, but sweet, conversation between the two in Spy X Family chapter 86 strengthened their relationship.

Yuri bursting in to visit his sister randomly, while also lying about his injuries, interuppted the moment but thankfully Yor showed him the door.

Spy x Family chapter 86 marks a lovely return to Loid's life at home, albeit an incredibly stressful one that nearly sees Loid collapse on more than one occasion. There's hope that Loid may be able to catch a break soon enough, as Spy x Family has shown that his work wears him out more than once.

Fans will have to wait another two weeks for the next installment, but for now, Spy x Family chapter 86 has provided much-needed closure for the Forger family and Loid.

