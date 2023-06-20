Spy x Family Code: White sets the stage for the Forger's upcoming escapades in a new key visual

The official Twitter account of the Spy x Family anime uploaded a new key visual from Spy x Family Code: White on Tuesday, June 20, at 8.30 am IST. The tweet excited the fanbase as it also mentioned that the movie’s trailer would be released on June 26, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Fans are notably excited about the upcoming movie. The anime series’ first season was quite successful, leaving the fanbase wanting more content from this incredible manga. The movie will feature a storyline that is original to the anime and does not follow what has been covered in the manga.

Spy x Family Code: White’s brand new key visual

The new key visual of Spy x Family Code: White features all the main characters that are beloved by its fanbase. At the center, we have the adorable daughter of the Forger household, Anya Forger. She seems to be holding onto a small treasure chest containing a lustrous golden-colored item. Flanking her are Loid Forger and her trustworthy pet, Bond Forger.

Based on the key visual, it is safe to say that Loid will have his hands full as he attempts to save the world while taking care of his rather naughty and curious child. Last but not least, we have Yor Forger holding a whisk and a spatula as though they’re weapons.

Based on the colors and design elements used in the new and the old key visuals, there is a chance that the movie could have a potential Christmas theme. That being said, the trailer will give the fanbase a clear idea of what they can expect when the movie is released.

Main cast and Staff of Spy x Family Code: White

Cast

Anya Forger - Atsumi Tanezaki (Rio Futaba in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai)

Bond Forger - Kenichirō Matsuda (Thors from Vinland Saga)

Yor Forger - Saori Hayami (Yamato from One Piece and Fubuki from One Punch Man)

Loid Forger - Takuya Eguchi (Hachiman Hikigaya from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

Staff

Director - Takashi Katagiri

Screenplay - Ichiro Okouchi

Original creator - Tatsuya Endō

Original Character Design - Tatsuya Endō

Character Design - Kazuaki Shimada

Chief Animation Director - Kyoji Asano

Sound Director - Shōji Hata

Animation Advisor - Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Music Production - [K]NoW_NAME

Sub-Character Design - Kana Ishida

Supervision - Tatsuya Endō

CloverWorks and Wit Studio will continue to collaborate to produce the upcoming Spy x Family film.

