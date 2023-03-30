Spy x family releases new artwork for the upcoming Code: White movie

The official Spy x Family recently unveiled the artwork for the upcoming movie Code: White, which voice actor Kenichiro Matsuda drew. This unique piece of art has rapidly gained traction on the internet, as it portrays a parody of the original movie poster. Fans of the series eagerly anticipate the film's release, and the artwork's reveal has only served to fuel their excitement.

Initially, the artwork was presented on the stage of Anime Japan 2023. Kenichiro Matsuda, the voice actor for Bond, the dog of the Forger family, disclosed the sketch of the artwork to the audience while announcing the forthcoming movie.

Spy x family releases new artwork by Bond’s voice actor for the upcoming Code: White movie

Artwork of the new movie drawn by Matsuda (Image via Twitter)

On Thursday, March 30, the official Spy x Family Twitter account shared the colored illustration Kenichiro Matsuda, Bond's voice actor, had produced, labeling it as a super teaser visual for the upcoming film. The tweet also mentioned that the project is back with this artwork.

The illustration quickly gained popularity, as fans found it amusing and enthusiastically began quoting the tweet. Matsuda's artwork features Bond as the central character, accompanied by a quirky drawing of Anya, Loid, and Yor Forger.

At Anime Japan 2023, the Spy x Family stage announced the release date for the anime's second season and the original film Code: White. While the second season will debut in October 2023, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. A brand new key visual for the movie and Matsuda's distinctive artwork were also revealed during the event.

Code: White film will be produced through a collaboration between WIT Studios and CloverWorks, under the direction of Oreimo. Mangaka Tatsuya Endo will supervise the film. Additionally, Ichiro Okouchi will be responsible for the composition of season 2 and will also serve as the upcoming film’s writer.

The movie's announcement and the new artwork have generated significant buzz among fans, who eagerly await both the anime's second season and the film's release. As the Spy x Family community continues to expand, the anticipation for the upcoming film and anime season is palpable.

The new artwork from Kenichiro Matsuda, featuring a parody of the original movie poster, has only served to heighten fans' excitement. With the film's release date set for December 22, 2023, followers of the series can look forward to more Spy x Family content in the coming months.

