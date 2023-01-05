Spy x Family season 2: Everything we know so far about the upcoming season

Spy x Family has recently closed its first season, with the final episode airing on Christmas Eve last year, 2022. The season, which was split in two parts, was an overnight global success, and needless to say, the ending has left fans wanting for more.

The fandom can rest assured that the series is far from being over and the second season will follow very soon. In this article, we will try to cover everything we know about the new season so far.

Spy x Family season 2 is now officially in production

A new season was officially announced during the Jump Festa 2023, and even though we do not have a specific release date, we will definitely get the premiere of the new season this year. Crunchyroll has also reported that a new Spy x Family spin-off movie is also in the works, as confirmed by its creator Tatsuya Endo. The movie, too, is set to be released in 2023.

The first season premiered on April 9, 2022, and was split in two separate cours, or parts, with a total of 25 episodes. The first cour ran from April 9 to June 25, and the second cour picked up from October 1 to December 24, 2022. The first season of the show adapted the first 37 chapters of the manga. The final episode, ‘First Contact’, ended with Loid Forger finally meeting the ultimate target of Operation Strix, Donovan Desmond, when he infiltrated the school’s event.

The next season will pick up the story from Mission 38, where we will get to see more of the Imperial Scholar Mixer arc. An exact episode count has not been given yet, but we can expect the next season to follow the 25-episode structure as well, which might also be split into two cours.

The first key visual and a short teaser for the movie have been released, but that is all the content we have so far because we still do not have any trailers or teasers for the new season. That being said, the movie has been generating a lot of buzz since its announcement. A Spring 2023 release is widely predicted, so we might get a glimpse of the show very soon indeed.

Spy x Family is a comedy slice-of-life anime, where a spy, an assassin, and an esper has to keep their secrets from each other and maintain the façade of a family to keep up their clandestine escapades. Twilight, aka Loid Forger, a super spy has been tasked with the confidential mission Operation Strix for which he has to make up a fake family, comprising of Yor, the clueless assassin, and the adorable mind reader Anya, which proves to be a recipe for a top-notch action comedy.

Directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, Spy x Family is a joint production by the animation studios WIT Studio and CloverWorks. Spy x Family is a joyride of a series that will return this year with more adventures involving the Forger family, and you can watch it on Netflix.

