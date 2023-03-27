Anime Japan 2023 (Round-up): All announcements, teaser & trailers, and more

Anime Japan 2023 recently concluded its two-day extravaganza on March 25 and 26, 2023. The event was filled with exciting announcements and revelations that left fans eagerly waiting for new content. On the official Anime Japan 2023 website, there was a detailed schedule for the event that displayed when different activities and shows would take place.

Both days of the event were jam-packed with intriguing news about new anime adaptations and the continuation of popular series like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers, Spy x Family, and more. The stages were classified into three types: red stages, green stages, and blue stages. In this article, we will summarize the most interesting facts and news from Anime Japan 2023.

The Anime Japan 2023 saw a whirlwind of announcements and trailers from the stages of several popular series

AnimeJapan 2023 "Official Overseas Account"



We are very happy to have celebrated our 10th anniversary at Tokyo Big Sight with all of you.



Anime and AnimeJapan will never stops!

Here is Everything about anime.



is the end of the show! Thank you very much for coming to #AnimeJapan 2023!

The first day of Anime Japan 2023 was scheduled with more shows than the second day. However, both days featured exciting shows that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. As such, let's take a closer look at some of the interesting announcements and trailers from the event.

Psycho-Pass Providence

Suraj Rawat @imanimetaiyo

PSYCHO-PASS: PROVIDENCE - New Anime Main Visual!



The movie is scheduled for May 12 in Japan



【ANIME NEWS】PSYCHO-PASS: PROVIDENCE - New Anime Main Visual!The movie is scheduled for May 12 in Japan

The first stage of the event, Psycho-Pass Providence delighted fans with a sneak peek of some scenes from the film. The stage was run by cast and staff Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Seki, Nojima Kenji, and Naoyoshi Shiotani. The cast of the franchise described some live scenes and discussed some pertinent facts. The anime movie will be released in May 2023.

Oshi No Ko

Anime Trending



The anime is scheduled for April 12, 2023

Oshi No Ko is one of the most anticipated rom-com anime series that is set to be released on April 12, 2023. A new key visual has been unveiled on the set of Anime Japan 2023, featuring Aqua Hoshino and Ruby Hoshino. Furthermore, a new short trailer for the upcoming anime adaptation was also released on the stage of Anime Japan 2023.

The first episode of the series will be 90 minutes long, which will be airing in Japan as a special episode. The global premiere is set for April 12, 2023. With its captivating visuals and highly anticipated storyline, Oshi No Ko promises to be a hit among anime fans.

TONIKAWA Over the Moon for You

【Full Opening】TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You - Opening Sequence has been revealed at AnimeJapan 2023!



【Full Opening】TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You - Opening Sequence has been revealed at AnimeJapan 2023!

The second season of TONIKAWA Over the Moon for You is a couple of weeks away from airing, as it is scheduled for a April 7, 2023, release date. On the set of Anime Japan 2023, the full opening theme song of the series was revealed.

The opening theme, titled Setsuna no Chikai (feat. Akari Kito), is performed by artist Neko Hacker. Akari Kito is also the voice actor for Tsukasa Yuzaki. As it happens, fans are now waiting for this rom-com to air after an exciting first season.

Pluto

Netflix Anime

Join Gesicht, Atom, Epsilon, North #2, Brau 1589, Hercules, and Mont Blanc as they face a looming, mysterious shadow.



"PLUTO" reveals a brand new art, drawn by Naoki Urasawa.
Join Gesicht, Atom, Epsilon, North #2, Brau 1589, Hercules, and Mont Blanc as they face a looming, mysterious shadow.

The Netflix series Pluto revealed the first key visual at the Netflix Anime Special Stage in Anime Japan 2023. Based on Osamu Tezuka's well-known manga Astroboy, the Netflix anime is set to make its debut soon. GENCO will be in charge of producing Pluto, while M2 Studios will be handling the animation.

On stage, the creator of the anime, Makoto Osamu, and the voice actors of Atom and Uran were present. They discussed related facts and experiences during their interview on stage.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The highly anticipated series Demon Slayer will air its third season on April 9, 2023. On stage at Anime Japan 2023, some new visuals of the anime were revealed, which will be included in the first episode of Demon Slayer season 3 by Ufotable. A new closing credit sequence was also disclosed.

Additionally, a new picture of Tokito and Mitsuri on the cover of season 3, including the song Kizuna no Kiseki, will be released on May 31, 2023. Furthermore, a special edition of Demon Slayer season 2, which is part of the Entertainment District arc, will be aired on television between April 1 and 8. Apart from that, there are plans to release a documentary video on the Ufotable-organized Demon Slayer World Tour.

The stage was run by members of the core cast of Demon Slayer season 3, including Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado), Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro Tokito), and Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji).

Jujutsu Kaisen

AnimeTV チェーン

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Scheduled for July 6!



The Season 2 will be in consecutive 2-cour! Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death & Shibuya Incident Arc!



More:

【Official Trailer】JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Scheduled for July 6!
The Season 2 will be in consecutive 2-cour! Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death & Shibuya Incident Arc!

Jujutsu Kaisen, another hyped anime and a masterpiece created by Mappa, is ready to air its second season on July 6, 2023. A new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been revealed at the Anime Japan 2023, showing the first look of Toji Fushiguro and Riko Amanai in action.

Additionally, the voice actors for Toji Fushiguro and Riko Amanai were announced on stage. Takehito Koyasu, who is well-known for voicing Dio Brando in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Zeke Yeager in Attack on Titan, will be the voice of Toji Fushiguro. Meanwhile, Anna Nagase will be voicing Riko Amanai.

Horimiya

【BREAKING】Horimiya is getting a new anime adaptation called Horimiya -piece-. It will adapt story from the manga that wasn't adapted yet in the TV anime series.

Hiroki Adachi's Horimiya has announced its return with a new anime adaptation, titled Horimiya -piece-, at the Anime Japan 2023. A short teaser containing the compilation of the series was played at the beginning of the stage. The upcoming anime adaptation will be released in Japan in July 2023.

Aside from that, a new key visual with the main characters Izumi Miyamura and Kyouki Hori was shown. Kouki Uchiyama and Haruka Tomatsu, two members of the series cast, were in charge of managing the stage at the event. As such, both fans and creators of the series are excited about the series getting an anime adaptation after a long time.

Re:Zero

Anime News And Facts



RE: ZERO SEASON 3 Announcement Trailer.

Studio and Release TBA.

Re:Zero has announced the renewal of the series for a third season at Anime Japan 2023. In the event, a key visual and official trailer was also revealed, the announcement of which was made by the cast of the series.

The trailer provided the audience with a sneak peek into the third season of the series and featured the main characters of the anime. The anime started airing in 2016 and wrapped up with its second season in March 2021, following which it became one of the most hyped animes of all time.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

【NEWS】MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES - New Anime Trailer!

The anime is scheduled for April 7.



The anime is scheduled for April 7.



【NEWS】MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES - New Anime Trailer!
The anime is scheduled for April 7.

The Mashle anime is set to be released on April 7, 2023. On the stage at Anime Japan 2023, a character preview teaser with Mash was shown to the crowd. The teaser ran for less than a minute, with a quick preview of some of the events that will be shown in the anime adaptation.

Dr. Stone

Dr. STONE EN



Dr. STONE Season 3 premieres April 6 on Crunchyroll!

The Anime Japan 2023 event was quite surprising for fans of Dr. Stone. The event unveiled a new key visual for Dr. Stone season 3, which is set to air from April 6, 2023. The new key visual featured the main protagonist of the series, Senku.

The stage was run by the core cast members, which included Yusuke Kobayashi (Senku Ishigami), Ryota Suzuki (Ryuusui Nanami), Gen Sato (Chrome), and Kengo Kawanishi (Gen Asagiri).

Undead Unluck

Shonen Jump News



Undead Unluck TV Anime New Key Visual.

Series will start broadcasting in October 2023.

Being one of the most popular contemporary manga series, anime fans are looking forward to the anime adaptation of Undead Unluck. The team behind the series revealed a new key visual and release window for Anime Japan 2023.

The anime adaptation of Undead Unluck is expected to be released in October 2023. Two of the voice actors of the series, Yuichi Nakamura and Moe Kahara, discussed the facts and experiences related to the Undead Unluck anime.

Rurouni Kenshin

【NEWS】Rurouni Kenshin - New Anime Trailer!

The anime is scheduled for July 2023.



The anime is scheduled for July 2023.



【NEWS】Rurouni Kenshin - New Anime Trailer!
The anime is scheduled for July 2023.

Rurouni Kenshin has revealed the third trailer for the anime and a release window through the trailer shown at Anime Japan 2023. The series is set to be released in July 2023 on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block, which will be produced by Liden Films, with Hideyo Yamamoto handling the direction.

The anime adaptation of Rurouni Kenshin will be based on the manga of the same name by Nobuhiro Watsuki. The special stage also revealed information regarding the cast members. It has been revealed that Yuma Uchida will perform as the voice character of Shinomori Aoshi, while Saori Onishi will lend voice to Takani Megami.

In addition, fans will hear the voices of Saito Soma as Kenshin Himura, Takahashi Rie as Kaoru Kamiya, Koichi Makoto as Yahiko Myoujin, and Yashiro Taku as Sanosuke Sagar.

Spy x Family

AnimeTV チェーン

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Movie

Scheduled for December 22 in Japan!



【Teaser Visual】SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Movie
Scheduled for December 22 in Japan!

Spy x Family took the first stage of the second day at Anime Japan 2023, which revealed that season 2 of Spy x Family is scheduled to be released in October 2023. Additionally, the original film of the series, titled Spy x Family: CODE White, will come out on December 22.

Furthermore, a new key visual for the upcoming original movie was revealed, featuring the Forger family - Anya, Yor, Loid, and Bond - with a snow-capped hill in the background of the city. Mangaka of Spy x Family, Tatsuya Endo, will supervise the story of the new film, with Wit Studios and CloverWorks handling the animation.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

【BREAKING】Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 - New Anime Trailer!

The anime is scheduled for July 2023.



The anime is scheduled for July 2023.



【BREAKING】Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 - New Anime Trailer!
The anime is scheduled for July 2023.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has revealed the release date of season 2, which will be released in July 2023. A new promotional video and a new key visual featuring Fitz (Sylphiette) have also been revealed on the stage at Anime Japan 2023. Rudeus Greyrat (Yumi Uchiyama and Tomokazu Sugita) and Sylphiette (Ai Kayano) ran the stage at the event. Moreover, the main staff for season 2 was announced.

Hiroki Hirano will be in charge of the second season of Mushoku Tensei, who served as an assistant director with Manabu Okamoto in the first season. Toshiya Ono will be replacing Okamoto as the script supervisor of the series, while Sanae Shimada will be responsible for character design.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World

The isekai anime Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World is scheduled to premiere on April 6. Moreover, it has also been announced that the series will have a special live broadcast on March 28, 2023, which will include Rie Takahashi (Megumin’s VA) and Aki Toyosaki (Yunyun's VA).

High Card

Having confirmed the second season of High Card, the stage was run by the main voice cast of the series at Anime Japan 2023. Although fans were expecting a trailer or release date, they instead got a new key visual featuring Finn Oldman. The key visual also depicted the knight in black armor behind him.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out

AnimeTV チェーン

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Movie is scheduled for June 23 in Japan!

(Animation Production: CloverWorks)



(Animation Production: CloverWorks)



More:

【Official Trailer】Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Movie is scheduled for June 23 in Japan!
(Animation Production: CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out revealed a new trailer for the movie and its release date through a promotional video at Anime Japan 2023. The movie is set to be released in Japanese theaters on June 23, 2023. The stage also revealed a key visual from the film. The film will be based on the eighth and ninth volumes of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai light novel series.

Sailor Moon Cosmos

AnimeTV チェーン

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos Movie

The part 1 is scheduled for June 9!

The part 2 is scheduled for June 30!



(Animation Production: Toei Animation and Studio DEEN)



【New Trailer】Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos Movie
The part 1 is scheduled for June 9!
The part 2 is scheduled for June 30!
(Animation Production: Toei Animation and Studio DEEN)

Sailor Moon Cosmos has revealed a brand new trailer for the two-part movie as well as the release dates for the fourth and fifth seasons of the anime. The two-part movie is scheduled to be released on June 9 and June 30 of this year. Additionally, the fourth and fifth seasons of the series will be aired accordingly on March 27 and May 5. The upcoming two seasons of the anime series will be free to watch on the Toei Animation Museum Channel on YouTube.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

AnimeTV チェーン

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is scheduled for this October!



(Animation Production: Telecom Animation Film)



【New Teaser】The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is scheduled for this October!
(Animation Production: Telecom Animation Film)

The stage of Seven Deadly Sins made fans happy by announcing the release date of the highly anticipated sequel The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse at Anime Japan 2023. The sequel series is set to premiere in October 2023.

A new key visual, cast members, and release window for the anime series were revealed through a teaser played on the stage. As the cast members for the new sequel were revealed on the stage of Seven Deadly Sins, Masara Komura is announced to perform as Percival, with Yuki Kaji reprising his role as Meliodas. Besides them, Aino Shimada will be heard as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anne, and Koki Uchiyama as Shin.

For the main staff of the sequel series, Maki Kodaira will be in charge of direction. Shigeru Murakoshi will be handling the series composition and screenplay, while Yoichi Takada will be in charge of the character designs. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are also the ones who wrote the main theme and will take care of the music for the sequel series.

My Hero Academia

【NEWS】My Hero Academia Season 7 announced!!



【NEWS】My Hero Academia Season 7 announced!!

My Hero Academia surprised fans with the announcement of season 7 through a short teaser by TOHO Animation at the Anime Japan 2023 event. The members of the anime voice cast were in charge of the stage. However, no specific release date has been mentioned yet. The cast member has also introduced Romi Park as the voice actor of Star and Stripe.

Other than confirming season 7, it has been mentioned that My Hero Academia sixth Blu-ray vol. 3 will go on sale on May 17, 2023. Moreover, the opening theme of season 6, Bokura no by eve, the closing theme, Kitakaze by Six Lounge, and My Hero Academia (Soundtrack Selection 2021–2023) are now all available for purchase.

It was also revealed that an event called Welcome back, Deku! Yuei Special Stage will take place at Tachikawa Stage Garden Tokyo on August 6, 2023.

Tokyo Revengers

Yuuki Shin (Takemichi Hanagaki), Sho Karino (Chifuyu Matsuno), Tasuku Hatanaka (Hakkai Shiba), and Tomokazu Sugita (Taiju Shiba) were in charge of the Tokyo Revengers stage at Anime Japan 2023. The cast mainly came together to reflect on the series and its individual episodes.

The cast members also interacted with the audience to make it more interesting. Tokyo Revengers season 2 has been airing on TV since January 8, 2023. The cast members discussed the current season and upcoming future projects. Additionally, the voice actors' onstage performances excited the crowd.

Attack on Titan

10 Years of Attack on Titan Anime

At Anime Japan 2023, the Attack on Titan stage announced its 10th Anniversary Project, which included a cast event in January 2024, a radio program, the reprinting and reselling of popular merchandise, and a video of all past opening and ending themes. Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager), Marina Inoue (Armin Arlert), and Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman) oversaw the Attack on Titan stage.

It was also announced that there would be five projects for Attack on Titan’s 10th anniversary, including a collaboration with the popular character Gudetama, who is also celebrating the series' 10th anniversary. Also, the main cast will gather at K Arena in Yokohama for a live event on January 27 and 28, 2024. A public recording will be held with Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager) and Hiro Shimono (Connie Springer) to celebrate the 10th anniversary and Attack on Titan radio’s 100th broadcast.

Fans were expecting the release date of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Cour 2, but no such announcements were made. However, the stage closed the curtain with a reminder of broadcasting of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 2 on NHK during the fall 2023 season, which is also expected to be a one-episode show just like Part 3 Part 1.

My Happy Marriage

Anime Japan 2023 closed the curtain with the last panel of the My Happy Marriage anime, which comprised of voice actors Reina Ueda (Miyo Saimori) and Kaito Ishikawa (Kiyoka Kudou). The stage revealed a new key visual featuring the main characters under the Sakura trees. Additionally, it was announced at the Anime Japan 2023 that Lilia performed On Your Side as the opening theme song, while Kashitarou Itou sang the closing theme song.

Anime Japan 2023 was a successful event that brought together fans, creators, and industry professionals. With so many exciting announcements, teasers, and trailers, it's clear that the anime industry is thriving and continues to provide fans with new and engaging content.

