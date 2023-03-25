Tonikawa Over the Moon Season 2 reveals full opening theme at Anime Japan 2023

Tonikawa Over the Moon Season 2 is set to air on April 7, 2023. On March 25, Warner Bros. Japan's official YouTube channel released the opening theme of the second season but without the opening credits.

The theme song is called Setsuna no Chikai, and it is by artist Neko Hacker (feat. Akari Kito).

Since February 14, 2018, Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday has been publishing Kenjiro Hata's slice-of-life romantic comedy, Tonikawa Over The Moon For You, or Fly Me To The Moon, as it is known in Japan. The manga has 22 tankobon volumes so far and is still in production.

Anime Japan 2023 saw the debut of the Tonikawa Over the Moon Season 2 opening sequence

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【Full Opening】TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You - Opening Sequence has been revealed at AnimeJapan 2023!



【Full Opening】TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You - Opening Sequence has been revealed at AnimeJapan 2023!https://t.co/AeDecd3JBF

Neko Hacker is a two-piece Japanese Kawaii Future Rock band that performed the opening theme of Tonikawa Over the Moon Season 2. They also performed the Too Cute Crisis opening theme song arrangement. Tsukasa Yuzaki's voice actor Akari Kito will also sing the opening theme.

Akari has played on a number of important theme songs before, like Link from The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World and No Continue from the Battle Game in 5 Seconds anime.

Tsukasa Yuzaki, Nasa Yuzaki, Aya Arisugawa, Kaname Arisugawa, Aurora, Charlotte, Chitose Kaginoji, Onimaru Ginga, Tokiko Tsukuyomi, Kagami Kyuuma, Nakiri Ouka, Naoko Yanagi, and Taniguchi-sensei are among the characters featured in the 1-minute 30-seconds long video.

Towards the conclusion of the first season of the anime, Nasa and Tsukasa were shown spending time together at a festival. Nevertheless, based on the opening sequence video, Tonikawa Over the Moon season 2 might rewind a few chapters in order for the story to make sense.

Tonikawa Over the Moon Season 2 opening theme revealed (Image via Seven Arcs)

Tonikawa Over the Moon season 2 is expected to continue the charming relationship between Nasa and Tsukasa as husband and wife, as is shown at the end of the opening video of them together.

Season 2 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, which also has the first season of the anime. The official website summarizes the show as follows:

"Nasa Yuzaki falls in love at first sight after an encounter with the mysterious Tsukasa. When Nasa earnestly confesses his feelings, she replies, "I'll date you, but only if we're married." Nasa and Tsukasa's cute and precious newlywed life of love is about to begin!"

Tonikawa Over the Moon debuted in October 2020, and the first season consisted of a total of twelve episodes that were broadcast. Fans and critics alike lauded the show for the quality of its animation as well as the narrative it presented.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes