Every Attack on Titan opening theme, ranked

Attack on Titan final season's part 2 finally came to an end, but not without the announcement of a final season part 3, which has been confirmed for 2023.

With an entire year’s wait ahead of us, now is the best time to look back at this series spanning close to ten years, four seasons, with multiple OVAs and spin-offs. This list will be a walk down memory lane, ranking every opening theme featured in Attack on Titan.

Kira ✮ @Kira_mikasa Isayama started writting Attack on Titan 2009,because of bad drawing style no one wanted publish manga and he almost give up until Kodansha accepted. After 10 years Isayama improved his art. Now his manga is one of most popular and seller mangas in the history.. #aot Isayama started writting Attack on Titan 2009,because of bad drawing style no one wanted publish manga and he almost give up until Kodansha accepted. After 10 years Isayama improved his art. Now his manga is one of most popular and seller mangas in the history.. #aot https://t.co/D9uKf5gZF9

Spoilers for the Attack on Titan anime ahead.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Counting down Attack on Titan opening themes

7) Boku no Sensou (season 4 part 1 opening)

Starting off this list is the penultimate opening theme of the Attack on Titan anime, Boku no Sensou or My War by LucasGitanoFamily.

Despite how catchy the song is and the aesthetic quality of the animation, the opening has secured last place due to its abstract and somewhat vague visuals, which feel extremely bland in comparison to every opening theme.

The opening provides little to no reference to the events of season 4 part 1, be it Eren's infiltration of Marley, eating the Warhammer, or taking over the government with the Yeagerists.

6) Shoukei to Shikabane no Michi (season 3 part 2 opening)

Where the opening theme of Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 triumphed in terms of visuals and content, it fell a little short in terms of complexity.

The opening starts off on a good note with the Colossal Titan appearing in the middle of Shiganshina, followed by a profile shot of Levi drawing his blades, but the references to reclaiming Wall Maria keep getting more or less straight-forward after that.

The Beast Titan throwing rocks, Erwin and the Survey Corps’ last charge, Armin’s resuscitation and Eren using his new hardening ability to overpower Reiner in his Armored Titan form would become very predictable for observant viewers.

Moreover, the song featured in the opening, Shoukei to Shikabane no Michi by Linked Horizon sounds like a mashup of previous opening and ending themes like Shinzou wo Sasagayo, Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen, and season 3 part 1 ending Akatsuki no Requiem.

5) Jiyuu no Tsubasa (season 1 opening 2)

While the song Jiyu no Tsubasa might not be as catchy as its counterparts, the second opening theme for Attack on Titan season 1 packs a punch.

Sporting some fantastic animation by Wit Studio, the opening theme incorporates some subtle hints about the Female Titan and her identity, Armin’s plan to ambush her in Stohess, the original Levi squad, and even a glimpse of the Beast Titan.

The symbolism is immaculate and the visuals get brownie points for realistic close-up shots of ODM gear and Titan-killing swords.

4) Shinzou wo Sasageyo (season 2 opening)

Shinzou wo Sasagayo is possibly one of the most iconic openings in Attack on Titan. Being the slogan of the Survey Corps, the song has become the anthem of the fandom. It prompts ardent fans to strike the Survey Corps salute every time the chorus hits.

This opening features the main cast getting ready for battle, and titans attacking the city. It does have its moments, however, with subtle nods to Eren using the Founding Titan's powers to control pure titans, and a glimpse of the Wall Titan revealed at the very end of the first season after Annie’s failed escape from Stohess.

Also prominent is Reiner and Bertolt’s absence from the Survey Corps lineup, showing Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Sasha, Hange, Levi and Erwin. The Beast Titan makes another appearance in this opening as well.

3) Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen (season 1 opening 1)

The first opening of the Attack on Titan anime being one of the top three entries on this list is a no-brainer. The pacing and animation of visuals in this opening are all top notch, and Linked Horizon’s “Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen” is bound to have you singing along.

The first opening of a series is especially tricky, and goes a long way in getting viewers invested in a new anime. The season 1 opening keeps things dynamic but not overwhelming, introducing the main characters and the basic premise of the show.

This opening also proves that Wit Studio is a master of animating ODM sequences, showing Annie and Mikasa zipping through the air with the latter slashing into a titan’s nape and killing it.

2) Red Swan (season 3 part 1 opening)

Red Swan by Yoshiki is the calmest opening theme in Attack on Titan, and the only one that pulls at viewers’ heartstrings. The season 3 part 1 opening has its charm and is very heavy with references.

The visuals are stunning, incorporating glimpses of the characters’ pasts, including Historia, Levi, Erwin and even the Marleyan warriors, who were sent to infiltrate Paradis.

The opening introduces Kenny Ackerman, foreshadowing his role in the season, and Eren finding out about Grisha killing the Reiss family. The easter eggs are subtle enough to pass unnoticed at first glance, which makes for a delightful discovery.

The prevailing mood is one of looking towards the future while contemplating the past, a theme that is very significant in the Attack on Titan series.

1) Rumbling (season 4 part 2 opening)

The season 4 part 2 opening of the Attack on Titan anime, The Rumbling by SiM easily tops this list because of how perfectly it fits the season, both in terms of content and music.

The opening theme is filled to the brim with references to the events of the series, ranging from Zeke using his scream, Annie’s return, and even Eren persuading Ymir to give him the Founding Titan’s powers.

via @jeanshawtie



#AttackonTitanFinalSeason the rumbling with the iconic ost the rumbling with the iconic ost#AttackonTitanFinalSeason https://t.co/eZ9SYuhst6

The opening also subtly includes easter eggs, like showing Eren as a child, hinting at the truth about Grisha’s actions, and the Attack Titan’s ability to see the future. Last but not least, the song complements the opening beautifully, the lyrics being both poignant and extremely symbolic.

Attack On Titan @AttackOnTitan Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 set for 2023 Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 set for 2023 https://t.co/7YAOXuFlB4

Of course, this list is not written in stone and not every fan will agree to this ranking, as each have their own favorites and preferred openings. Nor do these rankings define the quality of the openings themselves, since every Attack on Titan opening is a gem in its own right.

With the treatment Studio MAPPA has provided to the season 4 part 2 opening, fans have high hopes for the next opening of the anime as well.

Edited by Saman