Tokyo Revengers cast reveals additional information regarding upcoming events at Anime Japan 2023

The cast of Tokyo Revengers season 2 came together at Anime Japan 2023 to look back and reflect on the series and its individual episodes. Fans took a trip with the voice actors as they delved into the nuances of each episode and the characters and spoke about the music of the series.

The Tokyo Revengers session took place on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 3:20 pm to 3:50 pm JST at the Blue Stage. The season itself aired from January 8, 2023, and is currently not finished, which means that the incidents in this fictional rendition of Japan's capital city are fresh in viewers' minds.

Tokyo Revengers voice cast speak about the episodes of season 2, with a specific focus on a few

The core cast of the Tokyo Revengers anime series was present at the Anime Japan, so fans were elated to find some of the most recognizable voices. There were appearances by Yuuki Shin (Takemichi Hanagaki), Sho Karino (Chifuyu Matsuno), Tasuku Hatanaka (Hakkai Shiba), and Tomokazu Sugita (Taiju Shiba).

The chemistry between the cast was palpable as they interacted not only with each other but also the audience. The event recapped the current season and provided information about the series' future, i.e., a renewal, though the exact date had not been mentioned. As it happens, fans streaming the show on YouTube were overjoyed to witness the voice actors performing their characters' catchphrases.

Some episodes were particularly focused on due to their acclaim among fans. The cast looked at Tokyo Revengers season 2 spisode 4, titled Family Bonds, where Hakkai agreed to join Black Dragon, and the disaster was averted. Taiju was confronted by Mitsuya, who won't let Hakkai leave Toman. Another focal point was from the episode titled Strive Together, showing Takemichi's repeated efforts to battle Taiju while putting his life on the line.

The cast reminisced about when everyone believed Takemichi couldn't defeat the Black Dragon leader, but he managed to punch him in the face and knock him to the ground. Besides these, the crew also looked at the episode called Whip up Morale. Soon, the cast made a segway to hyping up Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12, or episode 36 in terms of the whole, before looking at the much-acclaimed themes like Promise You, Alley Dawg, and Straw Tabby.

A brief recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2

After shooting Chifuyu, Kiskai pointed a gun at Takemichi as season 1 came to a conclusion. The current season is based on the Christmas Showdown arc, which is regarded by fans as the best arc in the manga. It recounts Takemichi's tale following his return to the present. After learning that his ex-girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, was assassinated by the Tokyo Manji Gang, he acts in this manner.

Season 2 has been well received for its continuous deliverance of heart-stopping action and edge-of-the-seat surprises that fans have come to expect from the series.

Viewers can catch up on the anime on Crunchyroll and Disney+ Hotstar.

