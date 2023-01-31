Tokyo Revengers stage at Anime Japan 2023: Timing, cast, what to expect, and more

The Tokyo Revengers anime series has already begun airing, and fans are eager to see what new information is divulged. To the great joy of fans, Anime Japan 2023 will soon host a special stage dedicated to the series.

The special stage will take place on March 26, 2023, according to the official Anime Japan website. There will also be other events, such as Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and so on. Fans can check out all the details on the official Anime Japan website.

Anime Japan 2023 will feature a Tokyo Revengers stage

When and where will Anime Japan 2023 Tokyo Revengers stage be held?

Takemichi Hanagaki, the protagonist of the anime (Image via Liden Films)

Anime Japan was formed by the merger of two separate anime events, the Tokyo International Anime Fair and Anime Contents Expo, which were held annually in March until 2013. Since 2014, the Japanese anime consumer show has been held in late March. It is the world's largest anime expo, and it will be celebrating its tenth anniversary at Tokyo Big Sight on March 25 and 26.

The Tokyo Revengers event will take place on the second day, which is Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 15:20 to 15:50 JST. There will be three different stages where numerous events will be held over the course of two days. This event will take place on the Blue Stage.

After the physical event was canceled for a couple of years due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Anime Japan returned to normal in-person attendance in 2022. It will be held in person this year as well.

Who will be present at Anime Japan's Tokyo Revengers stage?

Taiju Shiba, the main antagonist of season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Fans of the anime series can expect to hear some familiar voices as the series' main cast will be in attendance at Anime Japan. Yuuki Shin, who plays Takemichi Hanagaki, Sho Karino, who voices Chifuyu Matsuno, Tasuku Hatanaka, who fans have heard in the role of Hakkai Shiba, and Tomokazu Sugita, who voices Taiju Shiba, will all appear.

What to expect?

Hakkai Shiba and Takashi Mitsuya as seen in the anime (Image via Liden Flims)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 premiered this year on January 8, 2023. According to Anime Japan's official website, the event will both recap the current season and provide information about the series' future.

Season 1 ended with Kiskai pointing the gun at Takemichi after shooting Chifuyu. The current season follows the Christmas Showdown Arc, which fans regard as the manga's best arc.

Fans are thus expecting some major disclosures and at least a few hints. The voice actors will almost certainly perform their characters' catchphrases, and there may be some fan interactions as well.

While there is still some time before the Anime Japan 2023 event, fans can watch Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 in the meantime. The episode is scheduled to air on February 5, 2023.

