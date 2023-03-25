Anime Japan 2023 announces Demon Slayer season 3 additional content

Demon Slayer season 3 is set to be released on April 9, 2023. But before that, fans were looking forward to an exciting experience at the Demon Slayer stage event at Anime Japan 2023.

Anticipation was at an all-time high as members of the cast, including Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado), Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro Tokito), and Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji), were expected to attend and release a lot of new information about the upcoming anime season.

Unfortunately, for those who were unable to attend the event, this session was not streamed on any platform. Nonetheless, it was reported during the event that previously unseen additional footage will be broadcast in season 3.

Demon Slayer season 3 gets a new cover, additional visuals, and more

Tanjiro as seen in the trailer for Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer anime series has garnered a huge fan base around the world simply by virtue of its outstanding visuals, compelling characters, and creative storytelling.

Demon Slayer – Road to the Swordsmith Village is the most recent film in the series, which has fared exceptionally well around the world and has only added to the excitement surrounding Demon Slayer season 3.

The film is divided into two sections, with the first half recounting the end of the Entertainment District arc and the second half showcasing the first episode of the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc.

At the Anime Japan 2023 event, it was revealed that, for the broadcast of the first episode on TV, Ufotable has decided to add new visuals and even a new closing credit sequence, both of which were not in the movie.

A new cover illustration depicting Tokito and Mitsuri for the season 3 disk, which includes the song Kizuna no Kiseki, is slated to be released on May 31, 2023.

It has also been announced that the special edition of Entertainment District Arc will be televised between April 1 and 8, and that additional visuals will be included. The production crew is also planning to release a documentary video on the Demon Slayer world tour organized by Ufotable.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3?

The Love Hashira as seen in the trailer for Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

The upcoming Demon Slayer season 3 is expected to cover the Swordsmith Village Arc of the manga, which spans chapters 100 to 127. Following his recovery, Tanjiro will be shown traveling to the famed Swordsmith's Village in search of a new sword. Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, will meet him there.

Meanwhile, in retaliation to the deaths of two Upper Moons, Daki and Gyutaro, the previous season, Muzan will go on the offensive. He will launch an attack on the Swordsmith Village with an army of demons and two powerful members of the Twelve Kizuki, Upper Moon 4, Hantengu, and Upper Moon 5, Gyokko. Tanjiro and the Hashiras will have to thwart the attack and save everyone.

