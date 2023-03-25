Dr. Stone Season 3 gets a grand endorsement at Anime Japan 2023

On March 25, 2023, the Green Stage at Anime Japan 2023 rode the hype train for the highly anticipated Dr. Stone Season 3. The event took place from 3:40 pm to 4:15 pm JST and featured the voice actors putting on a performance before the audience present.

The event was live-streamed on YouTube and NicoNico, where fans worldwide were able to witness the brilliant chemistry between the cast members.

Dr. Stone Season 3 is set to premiere on April 6, 2023. As such, the reactions flooding Twitter made it clear that Anime Japan 2023 was a huge success in endorsing the upcoming adventures of Senku in a petrified world.

Dr. Stone Season 3 cast puts on a brilliant comedic performance at Anime Japan 2023

Dr. Stone season 3 is set to follow up on the events of the previous installments and will continue the Source of the Petrification saga. As a direct sequel to Season 2 and Dr. Stone Ryusui, this upcoming storyline is set to focus on Senku's search for the source of the ray that had caused the global calamity. It is titled New World.

The voice actors Yusuke Kobayashi (for Senku Ishigami), Ryota Suzuki (Ryuusui Nanami), Gen Sato (Chrome), and Kengo Kawanishi (Gen Asagiri) hosted the stage, interacting with each other and the audience members while adopting their fictional personas.

The primary image for the third season of the TV anime by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi, Dr. STONE NEW WORLD, was unveiled.

Information about the ending theme was also released at the same time, and will be performed by OKAMOTO'S. Okamoto Sho of OKAMOTO'S was excited to perform for the anime, and delved into why this song has been his particular choice, adding:

"The anguish and joy of creating music as OKAMOTO'S, the efforts of Senku Ishigami and others to create the necessary technology from the empty stone world..."

He also commented on his belief in the link between science as explored in the Dr. Stone series, adding that the strength of its makers inspired him to compose the theme.

Fans cannot wait for Dr. Stone Season 3

The event for Dr. Stone Season 3 concluded with Senku's voice actor Yusuke Kobayashi bidding farewell to the audience in the classic energetic, determined style fans have come to expect from the scientific boy wonder.

The cast receded as the audience erupted in applause, before taking to Twitter to gush over their experience. Some, however, expressed doubts about the parts in which the season will air. Here's what fans had to say:

These tweets were helpful, especially since the YouTube stream lacked subtitles, and fans unfamiliar with Japanese had to wait to gather the announcement after the event concluded. Twitter had them covered, with several tweets satiating international anime-watchers hungry for more Dr. Stone content.

Also, it was revealed that the stage production 'Dr. Stone' THE STAGE 'SCIENCE World' which was shown in September, will once again be presented. On March 27, specifics will be revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha).

