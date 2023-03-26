Konosuba announces a live performance at Anime Japan 2023

As fans already know, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World will premiere on April 6. The fact that the spinoff, based on the same name as the series and light novel, will air in April will help calm the waters, as Konosuba Season 3 has yet to have a confirmed release date.

Nevertheless, Kadokawa revealed at AnimeJapan 2023 that Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World will have a live special broadcast starring the voice of Megumin and the voice of Yunyun before the spinoff's premiere.

Like the original light novel series, Natsume Akatsuki is the author of the spin-off. The protagonist of the franchise, Megumin, is the focus of the light novel series Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World.

Konosuba confirms to have a special broadcast on March 28

As mentioned above, on April 26, KADOKAWA revealed in AnimeJapan 2023 that Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World will have a live special broadcast on March 28. According to the announcement, the broadcast will include Rie Takahashi, Megumin’s voice, and Aki Toyosaki, Yunyun's voice.

Rie other significant works include Emilia in Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World, Mash Kyrielight in the Fate/Grand Order series, and others, whereas Aki Toyosaki's notable works include Homura in Dr. Stone, Marulk in Made in Abyss, and others.

Between 2014 and 2015, Kadokawa first released the three volumes of the fantasy light novel series Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World. The second volume of the follow-up series, which began in 2016, was published in 2019. Yujiro Abe is directing the anime. Among Yujiro's other credits are Unit Director in Lupin the Third Part 6, Great Pretender, and many more.

A Still from the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

The story, which acts as a prequel to the first season of the original series, describes Megumin and Yunyun's time spent learning magic together. Megumin, the protagonist of the anime, will try to decide a crucial matter. Megumin and Yunyun, who are both members of the Crimson Magic Clan, are at the top of their class, yet they each choose separate careers.

In the series, Megumin will choose the route of explosive magic as Yunyun starts learning more complex magic. According to Megumin, the only way she could become a powerful wizard was to study only explosive magic. Despite being warned by her peers that explosive magic has its limits, Megumin will continue to pursue her dreams.

Given that the series will be included in the spring 2023 anime season, it will be interesting to see how the anime spinoff does and how the audience reacts to it. International fans can watch the series on Crunchyroll.

