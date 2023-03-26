On March 26, 2023, the Blue Stage at Anime Japan 2023 rode the hype train for the highly anticipated sequel The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. The event featured the voice actors putting on a stunning performance in front of the audience.

The event was live-streamed on NicoNico, where fans worldwide were able to witness the brilliant chemistry between the cast members and learn new information about the highly anticipated sequel to Nanatsu no Taizai﻿.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is set to premiere in October 2023.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse voice cast teases the future of the anime sequel

Cast members for the new Nanatsu no Taizai sequel were all set to hype up the event for fans of Nakaba Suzuki's medieval-themed shonen series. Masara Komura, set to voice the protagonist Percival in this new sequel, welcomed Yuki Kaji, who fans might be familiar with after his work as Meliodas' voice actor in the original anime.

Kaji then proceeded to deliver the latest information about the upcoming manga, which was announced via a teaser. Fans can recognize familiar and unfamiliar faces in this new teaser, but the show got even more interesting from then on. The primary cast and staff were all revealed.

Aino Shimada will portray the taciturn chemist Naciens, Kanna Nakamura will play the strong-willed young woman Anne, and Koki Uchiyama will play the mysterious fox Shin.

Kikunosuke Toya will play Donny, a shy traveling entertainer. Character designs are by Yoichi Takada, the series composition and screenplay are by Shigeru Murakoshi, and the director is Maki Kodaira.

The main theme for Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is composed by Hiroyuki Sawano and KOHTA YAMAMOTO, with the latter being in charge of the music.

The two will collaborate on the project after previously working together on The Seven Deadly Sins anime series.

What to expect from Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

The official description for NicoNico reads:

"The orthodox sequel to the Seven Deadly Sins: A story 16 years after the Holy War."

As such, the new sequel is set to focus on the progenies of Meliodas, Ban, Diane, and the rest of the knights from the Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. After the defeat of the Demon King, and the consequent fall of the Supreme Deity, peace reigned for some time.

However, the young child Percival learns that he is destined to be a part of a group of four knights who are predicted to destroy the world. The anime is set years after the disbanding of the Seven Deadly Sins, Britannia's most notorious Holy Knights.

Chased by Camelot's soldiers, Percival sets off in search of the other Knights along with Lancelot, a member of the Seven Sins known as the Liones.

Fans eager to witness the future of Meliodas, Ban, and the rest of their gang can watch the anime in the latter part of 2023, as the series will be broadcast on 28 TBS-affiliated stations nationwide in October.

However, those who feel that the date cannot come soon enough can start reading the acclaimed sequel on Crunchyroll's manga platform, Kindle or Comixology.

