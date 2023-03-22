The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse released a new key visual with a 2023 release window

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, a highly anticipated anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's manga sequel of the same name, has unveiled a new key visual on its official website. The key visual introduces fans to the five main characters of the upcoming series, which is set to premiere in 2023.

This exciting development follows the initial announcement made in January 2023, when officials of the series first confirmed that the sequel manga by Nakaba Suzuki would be adapted into an anime series.

The January announcement created quite a buzz among fans, who were further hyped by a teaser trailer that provided key information about the sequel. The excitement has only grown with the release of the new key visual, which showcases the series' protagonist, Percival, and his unique friends.

The Seven Deadly Sins anime sequel revealed a new key visual with five characters

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is scheduled for 2023!



(Animation Production: Telecom Animation Film)



The second teaser visual for The Seven Deadly Sins sequel focuses on the main protagonist, Percival, and his intriguing companions, whom he will encounter throughout the series. Fans are eager to embark on a new journey with these new characters and explore a different storyline that diverges from the original series.

The new sequel to the series will be produced by Telecom Animation Film, with a planned release in 2023. Previously, it was announced that Sho Komura will be lending his voice to the role of Percival. Yuki Kaji, who previously portrayed Meliodas, is also set to join the series.

More details about the new sequel to the series will be unveiled in Anime Japan 2023. The new series is slated to be featured as the fifth program on the event's Blue Stage on March 26, 2023.

Nakaba Suzuki has been serializing The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga in Weekly Shonen Magazine since January 2021, and it continues to be an ongoing series. Kodansha Comics has been consistently publishing this manga of the series digitally and physically.

Kodansha provides the following synopsis for Four Knights of the Apocalypse:

“Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God’s Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he’s ever known and leaving him alone in the world.

It continues:

"Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds…after all, it’s his destiny! Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a new story in the world of The Seven Deadly Sins, but can be enjoyed totally on its own! Perfect for fantasy fans the world over."

As fans eagerly await more information and the eventual release of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the excitement surrounding this new chapter in the world of the original series continues to grow.

