Spy X Family chapter 79: An outing with friends drives Yor to seek more in her marriage with Loid

Spy X Family chapter 79, which was released on Monday, May 1, at 12:00 am midnight JST, focused on Yor during a non-arc chapter and showcased how she is slowly building her interpersonal relationships. It was a fairly lighthearted chapter that ended up moving Yor and Loid forward in their marriage.

Mangaka Tatsuya Endo took an unexpected break during the previous week, and instead of a chapter, a short page was published. Previously, however, the Red Circus Arc ended with an additional chapter on Loid’s day-to-day life as a psychiatrist, with a look into Sylvia’s daily life. Spy X Family chapter 79 looked more into Yor's civilian life.

Spy X Family chapter 79 looks into Yor's life with her friends and her desire for a normal life

Spy X Family chapter 79 began with Yor helping one of her friends, Camilla, with her overtime work. Since the latter taught her how to cook, the former thinks of it as repayment. Her co-workers remark that she has never spent time with them before, and drag her to dinner in celebration of finishing their work. Yor gets drunk and is drawn into a conversation about dissatisfaction with their respective significant others.

After listening to her friends, Yor realizes that she has no complaints about Loid at all and that he is, rather, the perfect spouse. However, to fit in, she pretends to be mad at him, going so far as to state that she wants to kill him over an omelet. Yor's drunk brain believes that when her friends talk about wanting to strangle their significant others, they are being quite literal.

Drinking more alcohol for courage, Yor imagines a scenario where she gets permission from the shopkeeper to kill Loid. However, her imagination comes to a halt when she imagines Anya’s reaction to such a catastrophe and confesses to her friends that she doesn’t want to kill Loid and that she is happy with him. Her friends laugh at her but admit to themselves that Yor is very pure, realizing that they actually want to be friends with her.

However, they reveal to Yor that while it’s okay to have a perfect marriage, regular marriages usually consist of small displays of affection, such as “welcome home” kisses. Determined to appear normal, a drunk Yor returns home and tries to kiss Loid, who welcomes her back. However, the former is unable to go through with it and becomes unbalanced on her feet. Loid catches her, leading Yor to perform a feat of gymnastics to get out of his hold.

Final thoughts

Spy X Family chapter 79 returned after a month and continued with the current theme of exploring the daily lives of its characters. After Loid and Sylvia, Yor's life as a City Hall employee is explored, although the focus remains on her relationship with her friends. Yor's interactions with Anya and Loid, coupled with her meeting with Melinda Desmond, have turned her more approachable and personable.

A good reflection of this is Sharon’s impression of Yor and how she remarks that talking to her is different than she had assumed. This indicates that Yor's co-workers did not actually converse with her before. She is also asked about Anya’s current state following the hijacking. The dinner also serves to build Yor a circle that is her own, out of reach of either the Garden or Twilight.

Spy X Family chapter 79 highlights Yor's insecurity regarding what she perceives as her abnormality, this is a running theme of Yor's character arc and an issue that Anya couldn’t eradicate with her love, chiefly because she is unaware of it. Twilight has been shown to actively exploit it on occasion. However, while previously Yor only had to worry about her identity as Thorn Princess being exposed, she now has to worry about her fake marriage and her daughter whom she desperately loves.

Despite Spy X Family chapter 79 ending with another romantic moment between Yor and Loid, it’s her love for Anya that shines through once again. Yor loves her daughter, and that essentially makes her marriage, fake as it is, perfect to her. Hopefully, the next chapter will begin another arc that will focus on the bond between Anya and her parents.

