Spy X Family extra chapter published as chapter 79 gets unexpectedly delayed

While fans were eagerly waiting for Spy X Family chapter 79, it seems like mangaka Tatsuya Endo needed a break as he released an extra chapter along with a new illustration on Monday, April 17, 2023. This chapter was published as part of the manga's bi-weekly manga chapter release instead of the anticipated chapter 79.

The previous chapter focused on Sylvia Sherwood as she grew used to her lazy lifestyle, devoid of any effort to make it lively. During her meeting with Twilight, she happened to be challenged by Anya to a showdown between her dog Aaron and Bond. After spending a lively day, Sylvia felt the need to change her lifestyle, starting with cleaning up her home.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy X Family manga.

Spy X Family releases chapter 78.1 and a special illustration

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



Image Shueisha, Tatsuya Endou "Spy x Family" Special Illustration by Tatsuya Endou on the Shonen Jump Plus Web ServiceImageShueisha, Tatsuya Endou "Spy x Family" Special Illustration by Tatsuya Endou on the Shonen Jump Plus Web ServiceImage © Shueisha, Tatsuya Endou https://t.co/kKDfAivH9I

Following the release of Spy x Family chapter 78 on April 3, 2023, fans of the series believed that they would receive chapter 79 in the manga's next chapter release date. However, they were surprised on finding out that manga creator Tatsuya Endo released an extra chapter with a special artwork instead of chapter 79 on Monday.

The special illustration featured the entire Forger family, i.e., Anya, Loid, Yor, and Bond, in space suits, as they can be seen encountering two aliens who have supposedly invaded their area. In the illustration, Anya is seen wanting to apprehend the two aliens, while Loid wants to communicate with them. On the other hand, Yor and Bond can be seen having a tough time as both are seemingly unable to adapt to zero gravity.

What happened in Spy X Family chapter 78.1?

Ewen, Damian, and Emile as seen in chapter 78.1 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 78.1, titled Short Mission 10, was only two pages long as it was based on space exploration. In an attempt to win the race against the West to send their rockets first into space, the East increased the funding for the project.

The development left Damian's friend Ewen overjoyed as he loved space exploration. However, both Damian and Emile were uninterested in the same as they believed that the East was losing the race. In addition, Emile could not understand why people would want to go someplace with no air.

Later, when the trio reached their class, Anya was seen being interested in space exploration after watching the news that day. Seeing another person interested in space, Ewen started to play with Anya. This made Damian jealous as he tried to indulge in the topic. Nevertheless, his embarrassment in being jealous of Ewen caused him to only murmur his words.

Poll : 0 votes