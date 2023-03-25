Spy x Family chapter 78: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 78 is set to be released on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. As expected, the series shifted its focus to Loid Forger in the previous issue, albeit with an incredibly short 14-page chapter. Fans are hoping that the next release continues to focus on Loid and returns to the typical 20-plus page count.

At the moment, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Spy x Family chapter 78. This is typically the case with series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform, which generally makes it hard for accurate spoiler information to be made available. However, fans have official release information on the upcoming issue, if nothing else.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Spy x Family chapter 78 while speculating on what to expect.

Spy x Family chapter 78 likely to continue focus on Loid, possibly begin new arc following latest side story

Release date and time, where to read

Spy x Family chapter 78 is set to be released at 12:00 am JST on Monday, April 3, 2023. The vast majority of international fans can expect the issue to arrive on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, for some international fans, the chapter will become available on Monday night (just like Japanese readers).

Fans can read the issue via three official sources: Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The former two options offer free services and allow fans to read the first or latest three issues in a manga series. The lattermost option is a paid service based on subscriptions, which allows readers to access a manga series in its entirety.

Spy x Family chapter 78 will be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, April 3, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, April 3, 2023

Chapter 77 recap

Spy x Family chapter 77 saw Eden Academy teacher Thomas Austin visit Loid Forger as a patient. He spoke to Lois about his recent nightmares and sleeping troubles, as well as why he believed the hijacking to be the cause.

Loid pondered the benefits of having Austin in his debt as they discussed his symptoms. However, he noticed that the teacher’s involuntary physical gestures showed incongruities in his story.

Loid prescribed Austin some medication after their first session. He then asked Nightfall, also known as Fiona Frost, to find out the truth about Austin’s symptoms.

In their next session, Loid spoke to Austin about his wife, who he’s clearly afraid of. Loid then revealed that by speaking with those close to him, he discovered that Austin’s symptoms started months before the hijacking.

It was revealed that Austin is actually afraid of his wife. The teacher eventually accepted this fact and tried to do some talk therapy to confront his fears. However, he couldn’t help but scream, and this stressed out Loid.

The chapter ended with Loid ruminating on how difficult authentic marriages seem and Austin slowly but surely being able to talk to his wife again.

What to expect (speculative)

First and foremost, Spy x Family chapter 78 will likely see the series return to its typical 20-plus page length. With no reported health problems for Tatsuya Endo as of this article’s writing, it’s widely believed that this issue’s page count is not indicative of what fans can expect from the series in the near future.

Spy x Family chapter 78 is also expected to continue the focus on Loid Forger, likely beginning a new arc following this latest side story. Even if another side story is what fans have waiting for them, fans can expect the focus to stick with Loid nonetheless. Similarly, the series should eventually build these side stories into the beginning of a full-fledged arc.

