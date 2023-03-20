Spy X Family chapter 77: Loid gains a new perspective on married life while maintaining his cover

With the release of Spy X Family chapter 77, the manga focused on Loid Forger's life as a psychiatrist as he helped one of Anya's tutors, Thomas Austin, to recover from his stress disorder. While Austin wanted people to believe that it had started due to the hijacking incident, the reason behind the same tracked back to his marriage.

The previous chapter saw the professors and students of Cecile Hall and Wald Halls returning to Eden Academy after the terrifying hijacking incident surrounding the Red Circus group. Professor Henderson tries to keep a check on his tutors as he asks Thomas Austin to visit a psychiatrist to keep his mental health in check.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy X Family manga.

Spy X Family chapter 77: Loid identifies the cause behind Austin's stress

Thomas Austin as seen in Spy X Family chapter 77 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 77 opened with Eden Academy's Cecile Hall Tutor in Residence Thomas Austin waking up from a nightmare at 4 am in the morning as he gasped for air. He was profusely sweating due to his nightmare when his wife asked him to pipe down as she was trying to sleep.

Given how he was having several nightmares recently, he believed the cause for it was the hijacking incident. Soon after, he remembered the psychiatrist that Professor Henderson had recommended to him, and thus, he went to visit him for consultation on the matter. As expected, the psychiatrist was Loid Forger.

Loid Forger as seen in Spy X Family chapter 77 (Image via Shueisha)

Thomas Austin revealed to Loid how he had not been able to sleep properly for some time and how he would feel tired and his hands would feel shaky throughout the day. Loid, seeing an opportunity to create a good bond with one of the top dignitaries of Eden Academy, took up the case with much interest.

Loid tried to find out if the issues had started to arise after the hijacking incident or if they had started appearing before. While Austin expressed that his issues might have begun around the time of the incident, Loid had his suspicions due to the minor incongruities he could observe.

Thus, after their session, he asked Fiona to look into Thomas Austin to find the root cause of his stress.

Thomas Austin and Loid Forger as seen in Spy X Family chapter 77 (Image via Shueisha)

During Austin's next visit, Loid confronted him about his marriage. While Austin wanted to avoid questions about it, Loid pressed on them as he found out that his signs of stress started showing up way before the hijacking incident. Thus, he was sure that Austin was exposed to a stressor on a daily basis, which had something to do with his wife.

Upon hearing that conclusion, Austin started having flashbacks of incidents where his wife treated him poorly. He felt ashamed for admitting how he felt more scared of his wife than terrorists.

Loid Forger as seen in Spy X Family chapter 77 (Image via Shueisha)

However, Loid assured him that everyone has their own fears, and one can work on them by acknowledging them. Thus, Loid started Talk Therapy with him, following which Austin was able to speak with his wife.

While everything seemed to be going well, the incident left Loid with a new perspective on authentic marriages.

Final thoughts on Spy X Family chapter 77

Spy X Family chapter 77 saw Loid learning much more about authentic marriages and what could hinder a relationship.

While this chapter may have looked like a side story, it may have a huge impact on the upcoming story, given how Loid was able to create a good relationship with one of the most respected tutors in Eden Academy.

