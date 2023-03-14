Spy x Family chapter 77: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 77 is set to be released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following the previous issue’s focus on the return of Starlight Anya and how she and Damian resultantly bonded, fans are eagerly awaiting the next issue of the series. Many are also hoping for a return to focus on Loid, which is seemingly overdue.

There is currently no verifiable spoiler information for Spy x Family chapter 77. This is typically the case with series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform, making it hard for accurate spoiler information to be consistently available. Thankfully, fans do have verified release information for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Spy x Family chapter 77 while speculating on what to expect.

After a heavy focus on Anya, fans can expect Loid Forger to steal the spotlight in Spy x Family chapter 77

Release date and time, where to read

Spy x Family chapter 77 will be released at 12:00 am JST on Monday, March 20, 2023. This translates to a Sunday morning local release window for most international fans. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available Monday night. The exact time of release varies based on region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two services allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series at no cost. The lattermost provides readers with access to a series in its entirety.

Spy x Family chapter 77 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, March 20, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, March 20, 2023

Chapter 76 recap

Spy x Family chapter 76 began with Starlight Anya celebrating her return over breakfast with Loid and Yor Forger in their apartment. Loid expressed concern that Anya was traumatized over the events of the Red Circus arc. However, these concerns were quickly quelled by Anya’s boisterous behavior on the way to school.

Anya then asked Loid if the families who came to pick up their kids loved them more, thinking of Damian. However, Loid mistook this as commentary on his absence, which Anya abused to leverage an after-school cake from her father.

Damian Desmond was then seen arriving at school, thinking back to the night before when he ate a meal cooked by his mother without her present.

Anya and Damian then did their typical young-love bit, with cameos from other named and unnamed students present. No dialogue or events of any particular consequence were present except for the apparent deepening of the pair’s love for one another. What was also of significant note was the final panel of the chapter, which saw the narrator equate the two as “good friends.”

What to expect (speculative)

Unfortunately, it’s somewhat difficult to say exactly what fans can expect from Spy x Family chapter 77. This is due to Tatsuya Endo’s habit of spacing out major arcs with one-to-two-chapter stories in the meantime. As such, with the upcoming issue being in-between major arcs, fans could be in for truly anything.

If a new arc is set to begin, fans can count on this upcoming storyline focusing on either Loid or Yor Forger, with the former more likely than the latter. What is almost certain is that Anya will not be getting an exclusive focus in whatever arc is next, given the Red Circus arc revolves almost entirely around her throughout its eight-chapter run.

If Spy x Family chapter 77 foregoes beginning a new arc, this will likely be to further cement the friendship of Anya and Damian. After a few chapters of this, fans may even see an arc begin that sees Yor Forger and Melinda Desmond grow closer, likely via the newfound friendship of their respective children.

