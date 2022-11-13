Spy x Family episode 19: Anya and Damian grow closer while anime-original content sees Loid and Yor connect

Spy x Family episode 19 was released on Saturday, November 12, 2022, bringing with it one of the funniest manga-canon storylines to the anime adaptation.

The latter third of the episode also saw a welcome and well-done anime-original storyline, focusing on Yor’s exploits as a mother and the deepening of her relationship with Loid.

Spy x Family episode 19 also flexes the series’ stellar animation at a few key points in the episode. Although sparse lately due to the slice-of-life-centric storylines in recent episodes, it’s great to be reminded that the series is indeed one of the best currently available.

Follow along as this article fully recaps the Spy x Family Episode 19 highlights.

Spy x Family episode 19’s focus on George Glooman is even better in anime than it was in manga

Spy x Family episode 19: It’s just business

Spy x Family episode 19 opens “sometime last month” at Glooman Pharmaceuticals, where the CEO is heard discussing something being “executed” next month.

Whatever he’s discussing, it has to do with Glooman Pharma and the Desmond Group. Furthermore, it’s overheard by a young boy who is seemingly shaken to his core by this discussion.

The episode then cuts to Eden Academy in the current day, revealing the title of its first storyline to be “A Revenge Plot Against Desmond.” Anya and Becky are seen talking about how great it feels to be done with exams. Becky asks about Loid and how strict he is here, saying he “sounds like an amazing monster” and swooning over him with news of his strictness.

Damian Desmond is then seen using his “Desmond Rolling Sweep” to clean up the courtyard, but he instead spreads dust and dirt everywhere, causing Anya, Becky, and others to cough.

Nevertheless, a group of girls goes up to him to congratulate and praise him, also asking if they can have a study session at his house. Becky calls them dumb and Desmond a brat.

Spy x Family episode 19 sees Anya say she wishes she could go to his house for a study session, prompting Becky to ask if that’s what’s really going on between the two. She apologizes for calling Desmond a brat as Anya hears someone say they hate Desmond and will never forgive him.

As the student approaches Damian with a dustpan, Anya asks Becky who he is, learning that it’s none other than George Glooman. George is also questioning how Desmond passed his exams and got a Stella Star, revealing them to be the one who hired Daybreak via his butler.

Suddenly, fans see George pull something out of his pocket and throw it on the ground as he reveals his hopes to get Damian expelled.

It’s revealed he tossed a cigarette butt on the ground, picking it up and calling for a teacher in an attempt to frame Damian for smoking. He even feigns being punched by Damian, punching himself and falling to the ground.

By this time, a teacher arrives and starts instantly blaming Damian despite his followers claiming his innocence.

George Glooman as seen in the series' anime (Image via Wit Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy x Family episode 19 then sees Anya approach the situation, saying that Damian is indeed innocent and she saw George fall on his own. The teacher, however, is seemingly unnerved by Anya, saying her eyes “see through everything” and saying she’s bad news based on his 30 years of teaching experience. He brushes the situation off and walks away, clearly not looking to involve himself with Anya.

Becky then rushes over and calls Anya cool, saying that Anya’s feelings surely got through to Damian as the young Desmond boy is seen blushing. A now-beet red Damian, however, denies this, saying he could’ve handled it himself. George Glooman then asks why Anya got in the way, prompting Damian to hilariously grab George and demand an explanation.

Spy x Family episode19 then cuts to George under the shade of a tree, where he explains his family’s company went bankrupt today due to pressure from the Desmond Group.

George’s plan was to create chaos in the Desmond household by having Damian and his brother fail their tests, creating such chaos that the bankruptcy of Glooman Pharma falls through.

Damian demands to not be involved in adult matters such as this, but George counters that he’ll be forced to leave the school because of these same adult matters. He explains that his family will “lose it” if the company goes bankrupt, forcing him to leave Eden Academy as a result.

He begins self-deprecating by complimenting Damian for being popular, having a good family, and saying “of course” Damian would get Stella Stars. George ends by calling himself common filth, prompting Damian’s followers to jump in and defend their leader, saying family is irrelevant and it’s George’s own fault for not being popular as a gloomy loser.

This prompts George to begin crying, also expressing a desire to live his youth at Eden Academy to the fullest, lamenting how it’s now just a dream. Spy x Family episode 19 then sees George beginning to go a little crazy, throwing around everything they just cleaned up in the courtyard since there’s no point in cleaning on his last day, according to him.

Spy x Family episode 19: The mooching begins

Spy x Family episode 19 then sees Damian offer to buy George a juice to calm down. After initially seeming apathetic to the offer, he makes a big stink of it being his last day at school, saying he feels “a little better” after getting the juice. He then repeats the same bit, but does it with the most expensive bowl of caviar available for lunch and how he never got to buy and try it.

Unsurprisingly, he gets his wish, but it doesn’t stop there. George boldly asks someone to lend him a Stella Star so he can know what it feels like to wear one himself, obviously angering those nearby. However, someone does give in, prompting him to begin his next request before being cut off by Desmond and others.

He then begins telling a sob story of how his poor family will be forced to become homeless, resulting in them being abducted and sold into slavery in cruel Westalis.

However, Anya stands up for her father here, approaching George and reassuring him that Westalis is a safe place. She internally thinks of how nice both Loid and Fullmetal are, having met the WISE handler during the Doggy Crisis arc.

The niceness she shows him here causes him to begin crying, thinking of the kindness Anya just showed him and everyone else throughout the day. He then asks for one last thing, lamenting his absence for the end-of-year concert choir and asking to “connect with all of [the other students] through song.”

As some roll their eyes and groan, Spy x Family episode 19 sees Becky begin singing, causing everyone else to eventually join in. A beautifully animated scene featuring everyone singing together plays out, as George can be heard thanking everyone for these memories. The episode then cuts to the end of the school day, where George is getting ready to say his goodbyes.

Damian gives George his own personal school supplies as a gift, telling him not to forget about them even after he leaves Eden Academy. This prompts everyone to give him some personal effect of their own, with Anya hilariously giving him a leaf she found on the side of the road. George talks about having newfound strength and never giving up, before saying goodbye to everyone and Eden Academy.

Jairoglyphics @PursuantNickel8 #SPY_FAMILY What a turn of events for George. Was about to leave school like a god but didn't understand the whole situation lol #SpyxFamily What a turn of events for George. Was about to leave school like a god but didn't understand the whole situation lol #SpyxFamily #SPY_FAMILY https://t.co/WoXrXgaVy3

Spy x Family episode 19 then cuts to the Forger family household, where Anya has just finished explaining what happened throughout the day to Loid and Yor. This is where Loid hilariously reveals that Glooman Pharma was bought out, not bankrupted, meaning George’s family isn’t as ruined as he thought they were.

Spy x Family episode 19 once more transitions to Glooman Pharmaceuticals, where George’s dad is explaining that the Desmond Group saved the company. In exchange, there will be a change in management, with George’s dad stepping down as CEO and the name of the company changing.

A confused George asks about being sold into slavery in Westalis and school at Eden Academy, learning he’ll be returning tomorrow as his father asks if his homework was done.

Sure enough, a beet-red and embarrassed George attends school the next morning, where Becky demands that he give everything back to them and Damian requests to be paid back for the juice. Anya approaches her new friend and taps him on the shoulder as this storyline comes to an end.

Spy x Family episode 19: Yor’s helpful day

zac @niersighted spy x family episode 19 goated the anime original content was welcome



i wish they'd adapt yor getting shot in the butt though, one of the funniest chapters in the manga spy x family episode 19 goated the anime original content was welcomei wish they'd adapt yor getting shot in the butt though, one of the funniest chapters in the manga https://t.co/kE09FiP5Fi

Spy x Family episode 19 then shifts to its second storyline, an anime-original one that begins with Anya being woken up for school by Loid. Instead, she immediately goes back to sleep, eventually waking up after oversleeping and being seen rushing through breakfast. Loid, meanwhile, warns her about lateness and Tonitrus Bolts, before sprinting her out to the school bus just in time.

Loid and Yor then split up for the day, with Loid heading to the hospital and Yor back inside before she starts her half-day at work. She teases Bond for also sleeping in today, who is coming out of Anya’s room.

This prompts Yor to go in while cutely asking for Anya to excuse her, when she approaches Anya’s desk and picks up a shirt.

Thinking she forgot her gym clothes for the day, Yor imagines Henry Henderson expelling Anya for forgetting her gym clothes, which results in Anya becoming a street thug. She then decides to deliver Anya’s gym clothes to her at Eden Academy, where this storyline’s title is revealed as “Mama Becomes the Wind.”

Yor is then seen standing at a street corner, wondering whether a bus or trolley would be faster while lamenting the possibility of not making it in time for Anya’s gym class. Suddenly, she sees a flower pot crashing towards the ground, expertly kicking the pot back up to the apartment windowsill it was knocked down from without the owner noticing.

Spy x Family episode 19 then sees Yor jumping up various fire escapes and scaffoldings in a nearby alleyway, eventually coming up to the rooftops and running across them. Eventually, after making her way through a parking garage and construction site, she arrives at Eden Academy, questioning where Anya could be.

However, she remembers that Anya told her each class is in a different classroom. Yor thinks that she can’t ask anyone for help because she has to keep Anya’s forgetfulness a secret, when she hears a group of kids approaching. This prompts her to climb up the wall, where she continues traversing campus this way while looking for Anya.

𝗺𝘂𝗴𝗶 @gyeoulovebot



#SPY_FAMILY #SPYxFamily Yor showing her flexible skills I mean she's an assassin for a reason Yor showing her flexible skills I mean she's an assassin for a reason 💪#SPY_FAMILY #SPYxFamily https://t.co/neLRyXZ4N0

Spy x Family episode 19 then cuts to a classroom where two children are discussing a ghost known as the “Mysterious Spider Woman” when one of them sees Yor climbing up the walls. The child screams that they saw the ghost, but Yor is thankfully gone by the time everyone looks, questioning if she should wear a disguise to avoid being spotted.

However, after realizing students would approach her, she decides against it, running off and eventually running into the animals from the entrance exam.

However, the animals begin fighting and making a ruckus, scarring Yor off for fear of getting caught. It is then revealed that Loid is also at Eden Academy for whatever reason, questioning if he’s been caught by her for lying about going to the hospital.

This is when he realizes she’s holding something, when the scene once more changes to Anya crouching under a window somewhere on campus. Becky and Anya are then seen walking by and, after some Three Stooges-like comedy where Anya and Yor are unable to look at the same spot simultaneously, the two finally see each other.

After pulling Anya aside, Yor explains that she brought her gym clothes, asking if she made it in time before her gym class. However, Anya says she doesn’t have gym class today so she didn’t need them, crushing Yor’s spirit and prompting Anya to comfort her. Spy x Family episode 19 then sees Yor leaving campus, thankful that Anya at least didn’t forget anything when Loid approaches her.

After explaining he was coming from a house call, Yor explains what happens, prompting Loid to thank her for looking out for Anya. She laments not having checked Anya’s schedule, calling her a failure of a mother, but Loid (thinking of Operation Strix) tells her it’s not true while complimenting her. Spy x Family episode 19 then ends as the two excitedly decide to go on a lunch date nearby.

Spy x Family episode 19: Final thoughts

Spy x Family episode 19 is, overall, one of the most exciting in the series thus far. The Glooman Pharmaceuticals storyline is one of the funniest in the manga, and the anime certainly delivers in its adaptation of this comedy. At certain points, the anime even felt like it had elevated the story beyond what the manga initially did.

It’s also great to see Anya and Damian’s relationship deepen thanks to the former’s standing up for and protecting the latter from expulsion. While Plan B likely still has a long way to go before becoming successful, it’s great to see Anya laying the groundwork to get there. Similarly, Spy x Family episode 19 also ends by confirming that Loid is still doing his part to make Operation Strix a success.

The anime-original portion of the episode is also quite interesting and exciting, being a fantastic storyline that is written so well that it feels like it could be from the manga.

Yor also shines in this segment of the episode, once more proving how dedicated she is to Anya as her “mother.” If nothing else, this anime-only portion at least once more emphasized that the Forgers are constantly growing to love each other as a real family would.

Be sure to keep up with all Spy x Family anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes