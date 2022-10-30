Spy x Family episode 17 has fans praising Anya, Damian, and series' portrayal of family

Spy x Family episode 17 was released on Saturday, October 30, much to the joy of fans everywhere. The focus of this episode is on Anya and her relationship with Damian, which almost seems cursed to be a one step forward, two steps back approach despite her best efforts.
Nevertheless, Spy x Family episode 17’s showcasing of Anya's latest attempt seems to have absolutely enthralled fans on a universal scale. While the episode did have other events within, Anya and her classmates are seemingly all fans can talk about.
Follow along as this article briefly recaps Spy x Family episode 17’s events, as well as focuses on predominant fan reactions to the episode.
Spy x Family episode 17’s focus on Anya has fans teary eyed and cheering in her support
Fan reactions
Spy x Family episode 17 begins by focusing on Anya’s various struggles at school. Fans get to watch her plan of getting Damian’s attention via acquiring a dog unfortunately falling through. Becky, meanwhile, sees a picture of Loid Forger and becomes smitten with Anya’s dad, and is in no way shy about it.
Anya then heads to art class, where she and other students are assigned an arts and crafts project on the theme of animals, with each table sharing resources. Damian and Anya end up at the same table, where Anya decides to create a model of Bond to show off to Damian instead. However, the unimpressed Damian instead calls it garbage, sending Anya into despair.
Damian, meanwhile, is making a griffin since it’s the crest of the Desmond family, asking those at the table to leave him with plenty of materials, wanting to impress his father. Anya uses her telepathy to see this, envisioning a plan where she aids Damian and is invited to his house with her family as a result. Thus, she begins helping Damian with his project.
Eventually, the two finish their projects, but Damian decides not to show the art to his parents in the end, ruining Anya’s plans. The rest of the episode primarily focuses on Sylvia Sherwood, Loid’s handler at WISE, who is dealing with issues of her own as she tries to meet up with Twilight. The episode ends with a brief look at Yor and Yuri’s past, showing exactly how his stomach and body became as strong as they are today.
Fans are primarily honing in on the Anya portion of the episode, which comprised a majority of Spy x Family episode 17’s runtime. Many are praising how likable Anya is, as well as how endearing her efforts to help her father are despite the lack of success in that area.
Fans are also praising Damian, with many seemingly relating to and liking the young boy much more as a result of this episode’s events. This has also parlayed into posts celebrating the DamiAnya ship, which many more fans are now seemingly on board with following Spy x Family episode 17’s interactions between the two.
Fans didn’t forget about the background players of this episode either, with many praising how hilarious Becky’s character is in the episode. Similar praise was also awarded to Sylvia Sherwood, who many fans are now affectionately calling the "Fullmetal Lady" following the episode’s events.
Overall, fans are clearly pleased with all aspects of Spy x Family episode 17, praising nearly every aspect of the entire episode’s events. Even those who took slight grievances with the episode only had minor issues, many of which were related to adaptation practices. The vast majority of fans, however, seem in love with the series.
