Spy x Family episode 17 has fans praising Anya, Damian, and series' portrayal of family

Spy x Family episode 17 was released on Saturday, October 30, much to the joy of fans everywhere. The focus of this episode is on Anya and her relationship with Damian, which almost seems cursed to be a one step forward, two steps back approach despite her best efforts.

Nevertheless, Spy x Family episode 17’s showcasing of Anya's latest attempt seems to have absolutely enthralled fans on a universal scale. While the episode did have other events within, Anya and her classmates are seemingly all fans can talk about.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps Spy x Family episode 17’s events, as well as focuses on predominant fan reactions to the episode.

Spy x Family episode 17’s focus on Anya has fans teary eyed and cheering in her support

Fan reactions

Mary| مــــاري @Maria4654196 #SPYxFamily I didn’t expect to like this manga/anime so much like the plot is enjoyable and the literally all the characters are likeable. #SPYxFamily I didn’t expect to like this manga/anime so much like the plot is enjoyable and the literally all the characters are likeable.

Spy x Family episode 17 begins by focusing on Anya’s various struggles at school. Fans get to watch her plan of getting Damian’s attention via acquiring a dog unfortunately falling through. Becky, meanwhile, sees a picture of Loid Forger and becomes smitten with Anya’s dad, and is in no way shy about it.

Anya then heads to art class, where she and other students are assigned an arts and crafts project on the theme of animals, with each table sharing resources. Damian and Anya end up at the same table, where Anya decides to create a model of Bond to show off to Damian instead. However, the unimpressed Damian instead calls it garbage, sending Anya into despair.

Damian, meanwhile, is making a griffin since it’s the crest of the Desmond family, asking those at the table to leave him with plenty of materials, wanting to impress his father. Anya uses her telepathy to see this, envisioning a plan where she aids Damian and is invited to his house with her family as a result. Thus, she begins helping Damian with his project.

Eventually, the two finish their projects, but Damian decides not to show the art to his parents in the end, ruining Anya’s plans. The rest of the episode primarily focuses on Sylvia Sherwood, Loid’s handler at WISE, who is dealing with issues of her own as she tries to meet up with Twilight. The episode ends with a brief look at Yor and Yuri’s past, showing exactly how his stomach and body became as strong as they are today.

aniqah⁷ 👩🏽‍🚀 @dionyjoonie

can’t wait for next weeks ep bc it’s yuri trying to tutor anya and it’s one of my fav chapters hdjhdsk

#SPY_FAMILY watched todays ep of spy x family and i loved seeing anya and damian’s interactions, did feel v bad for damian tho bc of his dad :(can’t wait for next weeks ep bc it’s yuri trying to tutor anya and it’s one of my fav chapters hdjhdsk watched todays ep of spy x family and i loved seeing anya and damian’s interactions, did feel v bad for damian tho bc of his dad :(can’t wait for next weeks ep bc it’s yuri trying to tutor anya and it’s one of my fav chapters hdjhdsk#SPY_FAMILY

Fans are primarily honing in on the Anya portion of the episode, which comprised a majority of Spy x Family episode 17’s runtime. Many are praising how likable Anya is, as well as how endearing her efforts to help her father are despite the lack of success in that area.

Reid @JamChunks Spy X Family is so good it almost makes me want kids Spy X Family is so good it almost makes me want kids

OtakuMai @OtakuMai1 #SPYxFamily #SPY_FAMILY Okay my heart really went out to Damian this ep, boy trying so hard to get approval from his dad. He just needs some love 🥺 was happy to see Anya helping him even if partly for her own gain haha. Check out my reaction here youtu.be/e2ROKsw-dGs Okay my heart really went out to Damian this ep, boy trying so hard to get approval from his dad. He just needs some love 🥺 was happy to see Anya helping him even if partly for her own gain haha. Check out my reaction here youtu.be/e2ROKsw-dGs #SPYxFamily #SPY_FAMILY https://t.co/q8GnAXKJFF

Fans are also praising Damian, with many seemingly relating to and liking the young boy much more as a result of this episode’s events. This has also parlayed into posts celebrating the DamiAnya ship, which many more fans are now seemingly on board with following Spy x Family episode 17’s interactions between the two.

Edo @edomonogatari Spy x Family #17



What Becky feels toward Loid is what I feel toward Sylvia; the Fullmetal Lady is the fullmetal package. Spy x Family #17What Becky feels toward Loid is what I feel toward Sylvia; the Fullmetal Lady is the fullmetal package. https://t.co/IJRhsJwjr3

ciel @4woodz spy x family was so real for this lmao spy x family was so real for this lmao https://t.co/eLqyyyASzr

Fans didn’t forget about the background players of this episode either, with many praising how hilarious Becky’s character is in the episode. Similar praise was also awarded to Sylvia Sherwood, who many fans are now affectionately calling the "Fullmetal Lady" following the episode’s events.

Overall, fans are clearly pleased with all aspects of Spy x Family episode 17, praising nearly every aspect of the entire episode’s events. Even those who took slight grievances with the episode only had minor issues, many of which were related to adaptation practices. The vast majority of fans, however, seem in love with the series.

