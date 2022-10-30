One Piece chapter 1065: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1065 is set to be released on Monday, November 7, at 12 am JST. The highly-anticipated issue comes following a major cliffhanger regarding the relationship between Shaka Vegapunk and Monkey D. Dragon. The issue will also, hopefully, follow up with Law versus Blackbeard, where the latter seems poised to mount a definitive counterattack.

There’s also the question of what Bartholomew Kuma’s special race is, first discussed in the previous issue by his daughter Jewelry Bonney. While unlikely to be answered in One Piece chapter 1065, fans may get another clue as to what his “special race” is in the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece chapter 1065, and more.

One Piece chapter 1065 most likely to reveal Shaka Vegapunk’s goals and who the “Stella” body is

Release date and time, where to read

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1065



NO CHAPTER THIS WEEK!!!



》One Piece Chapter 1065 Spoiler is expected to be release starting on November 1 or 2.



》One Piece will be the Cover Page of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue No. 49 Next Week.



》There will be Lead Color Page in Chapter 1065. NO CHAPTER THIS WEEK!!!》One Piece Chapter 1065 Spoiler is expected to be release starting on November 1 or 2.》One Piece will be the Cover Page of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue No. 49 Next Week.》There will be Lead Color Page in Chapter 1065. #ONEPIECE1065NO CHAPTER THIS WEEK!!!》One Piece Chapter 1065 Spoiler is expected to be release starting on November 1 or 2.》One Piece will be the Cover Page of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue No. 49 Next Week. 》There will be Lead Color Page in Chapter 1065.

As mentioned above, One Piece chapter 1065 is set to release on Monday, November 7 at 12 am Japanese Standard Time. This translates to a release sometime during Sunday, November 6 for most international readers. Along with domestic Japanese fans, select international readers will instead see the issue be released early morning Monday, November 7.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant users access to the first and latest three issues of the series. The latter is a paid subscription-based service that grants users access to a series in its entirety, including current serializations.

The episode is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7AM, Sunday, November 6

Eastern Daylight Time: 10AM, Sunday, November 6

British Daylight Time: 4PM, Sunday, November 6

Central European Summer Time: 5PM, Sunday, November 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Sunday, November 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Sunday, November 6

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, November 7

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30AM, Monday, November 7

What to expect (speculative)

name cannot be blank @SolumArtifex #ONEPIECE1065 my little theory for kuma is that the "special race" he is, in not lunarian 100 percent. BUT i think it has to do with his supposed "paw paw fruit" i dont think its a fruit. It's part of his race. #ONEPIECE1065 my little theory for kuma is that the "special race" he is, in not lunarian 100 percent. BUT i think it has to do with his supposed "paw paw fruit" i dont think its a fruit. It's part of his race.

One Piece chapter 1065 will most likely focus on Shaka Vegapunk and Sanji’s group of Straw Hats. Series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda will most likely use this issue to set up the rest of the Egghead Island arc, as well as make Vegapunk’s alignments and goals abundantly clear. At the very least, fans should expect to learn exactly why he called the Straw Hats up to his lab.

One Piece chapter 1065 may also very well return to Blackbeard versus Trafalgar D. Water Law, which has been a focus of the previous two issues. However, there’s just as likely a possibility that Oda offscreens the rest of the conflict, which means fans will likely find out what happened at the end of the Egghead Island arc. Both fit into Oda’s writing style, so only time will tell which takes place.

The issue may also focus on Zoro and Brook, giving them something to do during the issue while the other two groups already have their tasks set out. With CP0 on the way to Egghead Island, it’s possible that the two Straw Hat swordsmen will spot their ship and move to intercept it prematurely. They could instead attempt to let the other Straw Hats know that a major fight is on its way.

In any scenario, this is all speculative, with no veritable spoiler information for the issue available as of this article’s writing. Regardless, fans can no doubt expect an incredibly high-quality issue in One Piece chapter 1065, seemingly being the norm since fans and Oda departed from Wano.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary comes to an end.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes