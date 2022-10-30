Spy X Family episode 17: Anya and Damian team up to win a contest

The wait for Spy X Family episode 17 is finally over, as the episode was released just a couple of hours ago. For a long time, Anya has been trying to find a way to become Damian’s friend and help her father complete his mission. A new opportunity to become the second son’s friend was presented to Anya in this latest episode of the series.

Last week’s episode gave fans a chance to see Yor learn how to become a better cook for her family. We also saw Franky’s failed attempt at finding a girlfriend. Spy X Family episode 17, titled Carry Out the Griffin Plan, focused on Anya as she tried to help Damian impress his father. Keep reading to learn more about the highlights of the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Spy X Family episode 17.

Becky fell in love with Loid in Spy X Family episode 17

What happened in the last episode?

Yor preparing to cook (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 16 started with Yor going to Camila’s house to learn how to be a better cook. The blonde woman reluctantly helped her co-worker learn, despite how bad Yor was in the kitchen. After countless attempts, Yor managed to cook a dish that enchanted her family. The episode ended with Franky trying to get a date and getting rejected.

Becky’s first love

Becky as seen in Spy X Family episode 17 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 17 began with Anya and Becky arriving at Eden Academy. The latter was talking about her TV drama series, which was filled with romance and heartbreak. Anya told her friend that she preferred cartoons to that kind of television, prompting Becky to mock her for being a child. As the pair spoke, Damian and his friends arrived at school as well.

Anya remembered that the second son had mocked her in the past due to her dog not having a name at the time. The little Esper came up with a plan to get Damian to invite her to her house. She would show him a picture of her family with Bond in it. The black-haired boy would be impressed and invite her to play. Sadly, when the girl tried to show the picture to Damian, he ignored her.

Becky ended up picking up the photo from the ground. Once she saw the picture, she became enamoured with Loid, screaming at Anya for never telling her how handsome her father was. Anya was confused, explaining to Becky that her father was already married. Becky ignored her friend and decided to keep the photo, much to the displeasure of Anya.

Operation Griffin

Anya's Bond model in Spy X Family episode 17 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 17 continued once the kids entered school to begin their classes for the day. Master Henderson told his students that their arts and crafts teacher was ill and that he would be teaching the class instead. The man went on to reveal that the kids would be creating a 3D model of an animal for the class. To evaluate the students' sharing skills, they were divided into groups of four.

Anya and Damian ended up in the same group, which greatly pleased the girl. The pink-haired girl believed that Damian would be impressed if she managed to create a 3D replica of Bond. The kids began working while Henderson walked around the room supervising them. He approached Becky, who made a paper version of Loid instead of an animal.

Henderson and Becky in Spy X Family episode 17 (Image via Wit Studio)

Nearby, Anya finished her Bond paper model, which looked horrible. She told Damian that the name of the creature was Bond, smirking as she spoke. The second son mocked her, calling her creation a piece of garbage. Moments later, one of Damian’s friends asked him what he was planning on creating.

The young child revealed that he was trying to create a model of the Griffin that appeared on his family’s crest. Damian imagined that by creating an impressive model, he could make his father happy. Anya, who was reading his mind, figured that by helping Damian achieve his goal, she could become his friend.

Desmond and Forger

Anya offering her help to Damian in Spy X Family episode 17 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 17 went on to show Anya offering to help Damian create the best Griffin ever. Though reluctant to accept the help, the boy accepted it in the end and asked Anya to work on the creature’s legs. Instead of creating normal legs, Anya made a pair of jet engines, claiming that the animal could fly higher with them.

Damian became angry, telling the girl that was not what he asked for. He calmed down a bit before asking Anya to work on the feathers instead. Anya did so, although her feathers were wrinkled and uneven. The second son could not believe what he was seeing and began screaming at Anya, calling her useless.

Damian screaming at Anya in Spy X Family episode 17 (Image via Wit Studio)

Henderson was shocked by Daman’s inelegant behavior and approached the boy to scold him. The second son was about to cry, convinced that his plan to impress his father had failed. Anya used her powers to listen to Damian’s thoughts and tried to make the boy feel better. The girl turned her Bond figure into a female Griffin, for Damian to pair up with his creation.

Sometime later, the members of the school board entered the room to inspect the sculptures the children had constructed. When they saw the Griffins Anya and Damian made, they were speechless. Henderson revealed to the kids later that day that their creations had won first place. The board members believed that the Griffin was a symbolic representation of the state of their country.

Anya was beyond happy, telling Damian that he could impress his father now. Unfortunately, the boy dismissed her, claiming that the sculpture was too ugly to show his father. Later that night, Damian was speaking with his family’s head butler about his day. The man tried to make Damian believe that his father was worried about him, but the boy knew it was a lie.

Fullmetal Lady

Sylvia as seen in Spy X Family episode 17 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 17 proceeded by showing Sylvia Sherwood sitting in a chair. The narrator began by describing her job as WISE’s handler, as well as her front as one of Westalis’s Embassy’s secretaries. The episode cut to later in the day, with the red-haired woman walking around town. A group of Secret Police agents followed her.

The woman entered a public pool, knowing that the officers would lose interest in her for at least an hour. The woman put on a costume to go meet Loid. The handler arrived at the usual spot and began informing Agent Twilight about Donovan’s strange behavior. Loid was distracted by Sylvia’s coat, which still had the price tag attached to it.

The next day, both spies met in the street as they walked to their usual meeting spot. Using a secret code, Loid told Sylvia that she was being followed by more agents than usual. They changed the location to another location where they would not be followed. Spy X Family episode 17 ends with Sylvia asking Loid how Operation Strix was going and Loid telling her random facts about Anya.

Final thoughts

Donovan is one of the worst fathers in history (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 17 is a perfect example of why anime fans love the show. The episode managed to deal with heavy subjects like parental neglect by showing how much it can affect a child while also providing the series' trademark humour. We have a much deeper understanding of why Damian acts in such a cold way towards his peers.

While Anya initially only wanted to help Damian for the sake of Operation Strix, by the end, the girl truly wanted to help the boy. This small but important detail will surely play a major role in how their relationship develops in the future. Overall, Spy X Family episode 17 is a truly enjoyable episode that fans of the series will love.

Poll : 0 votes