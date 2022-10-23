Spy X Family episode 16: Yor is keeping a secret from her family and Franky falls in love

The wait for Spy X Family episode 16 is over, as the episode has finally been made available for fans to enjoy. The Doggy Crisis arc may be over, but Operation Strix is only just beginning. While Anya is happily playing with her new pet, Bond, Loid and Yor are searching for ways to make their relationship more believable.

Last week’s episode showed fans the final confrontation between agent Twilight and Keith Kepler. Bond was also officially introduced as a Forger family member. Spy X Family episode 16, titled Yor’s Kitchen/ The Informant’s Great Romance Plan, focused on Yor learning how to be a better cook, as well as Franky’s attempt at getting a girlfriend. Keep reading to learn more about the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Spy X Family episode 16.

Camila proved that she can be a niche person in Spy X Family episode 16

What happened in the last episode?

Anya and Bond sleeping (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 15 began with Loid and Yor taking Keith down once and for all. With the criminal apprehended, WISE tried to take the white dog away from Anya, thinking he could be dangerous. The pink-haired girl threatened to stop studying if they separated her from the dog. The next day, she tried to impress Damian with her dog but failed. In the end, the dog was named Bond.

Yor’s secret

Yor as seen in Spy X Family episode 16 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 16 started with Loid thinking about Yor’s late arrivals over the last few days. The man tried not to suspect his wife, but he could not help but wonder what was happening. Anya asked her father if they would eat dinner soon, to which the spy replied they would when Yor arrived home. Moments later, the black-haired woman entered the apartment.

Loid noticed that the woman had several cuts on her hands and was looking gloomy. He asked her if she wanted to eat dinner but Yor refused. She went to her room, causing Bond to have a vision about the future. In the vision, Yor could be seen crying while holding her hands over her face. Inside her room, the assassin claimed that she needed to succeed or she would lose her family.

Yor exiting the convenience store in Spy X Family episode 16 (Image via Wit Studio)

The next day, Yor and her coworkers were getting ready to go home for the day. A group of girls asked Camila if she wanted to go drink with her. Despite clearly wanting to go, the blonde refused. A few hours later, Yor was seen exiting a convenience store with a bag that dripped a red substance in her hands. Her eyes were filled with determination.

The assassin, still looking serious and scary, rang the bell of a mysterious house. Camila opened the door, looking just as serious as Yor. The blonde asked her co-worker if she truly wanted to continue. When Yor nodded, an angered Camila told her she was crushing the tomatoes that she bought. Dominic approached the door to greet Yor and Camila blamed him for her situation.

Learning how to cook

Yor getting ready to cook in Spy X Family episode 16 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 16 continued with a flashback of Yor asking her coworkers to teach her how to be a better cook. Everyone refused to help the woman until Dominic arrived and offered Camila’s help to Yor. Despite his girlfriend's complaints, Dominic insisted, forcing Camila to agree in the end.

Back in the present, the blonde woman told her boyfriend that he would be the one to taste Yor’s horrible food. The man revealed that he invited Yuri to taste Yor’s cooking, as he was already used to it. Yuri arrived and thanked Camila for helping his older sister. The two women headed to the kitchen to commence cooking.

Yuri as seen in Spy X Family episode 16 (Image via Wit Studio)

Yor took out the ingredients she bought from her bag. Camila reprimanded the woman for buying unnecessary ingredients, like a miniature cactus. The blonde tried to be patient and help Yor understand what she needed to do. Sadly, after the assassin failed every task, Camila became enraged and told Yor that she should simply divorce Loid.

Scared by the prospect of losing her family and being exposed as an assassin, Yor begged her coworker to keep helping her. Camila reluctantly agreed to keep helping, much to Yor’s pleasure. Dominic approached the assassin to let her know that Camila was not a bad person, and was simply hard to understand. Yor replied that she knew the blonde was a good person, angering Camila.

Mom’s cooking

Yor's poisonous dish in Spy X Family episode 16 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 16 went on to show Yor presenting her dish to her friends. The plate was surrounded by toxic-looking gas, making everyone believe it was poisonous. Dominic asked Yuri to try the dish, to which the SSS agents agreed gladly. The black-haired man began eating, praising his sister’s cooking while also vomiting all over the table.

Camila and Dominic tried the dish, thinking that it should not be as bad if Yuri could eat it. The two were almost killed by the horrible taste. The blonde claimed that Yor was not ready to learn advanced dishes and told her to make meatballs instead. Unfortunately, no matter what Yor tried, every dish looked and tasted the same.

The Forger family in Spy X Family episode 16 (Image via Wit Studio)

Camila asked her coworker to remember a tasty dish that her mother used to make for her as a kid. Yor and Yuri told the woman about a stew that their mom would make, which was delicious. The blonde was certain that the dish was a simple southern-style stew and told Yor to work on it. Yor’s dish ended up being exactly as the Briar siblings remembered thanks to Camila’s aid.

Yor and Yuri left Camila’s home and began walking home. Meanwhile, Loid and Anya trained Bond to wait for permission before eating. Yor arrived at the apartment, claiming that she would be the one to cook for the family that night. Her husband and daughter were scared but indulged her either way. Thankfully, once they tried the dish, they were enamored with the taste.

The assassin was so relieved that she began crying. She began thinking about how happy it made her see Loid and Anya smiling at her. She revealed that she had another dish that she wanted her family to try. Loid and Anya took a bite but the horrible taste knocked them unconscious.

Franky’s date

Franky as seen in Spy X Family episode 16 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 16 continued on another day, with Loid entering an alleyway where Franky was waiting for him. When the spy asked his informant why he was so insistent on their meeting, Franky revealed that he had fallen in love. Loid, uncertain of what to reply, simply congratulated his friend before attempting to leave. Franky stopped him, telling him he needed a favor.

The black-haired man asked Loid for help on how to successfully get a girlfriend. Agent Twilight refused to help Franky with such a frivolous matter, so Franky attempted to blackmail him. When this did not work, the informant offered Loid a new piece of equipment free of charge to help him. Loid agreed to aid Franky, and they went together to a café.

Loid and Franky in Spy X Family episode 16 (Image via Wit Studio)

Loid tried to help Franky by creating a flow chart with all the possible questions and answers that could come up during the date. The black-haired man told Loid that he could not memorize all those possibilities. The spy then decided to disguise himself as the girl Franky fell for to help him practice how the date would go.

The next day, the Forger family went out for a walk around town. Loid noticed Franky walking near them, looking saddened. When the family approached him, the black-haired man lied by stating that his date would take place another day. Spy X Family episode 16 ended with Loid and Franky in a bar, drinking together while the latter complained about his love life.

Final thoughts

Yor will do anything for them (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 16 once again brought fans the wholesome and heartwarming moments that the series is known for. Seeing Yor worried about not being a good wife and mother was hard to bear, but the joy that came from her family’s smile made the pain worth it. Despite their constant reluctance, the family is slowly realizing that they truly care for one another.

Sadly, Franky did not have the chance to experience love as pure as the Forger’s in Spy X Family episode 16. Nonetheless, fans had a chance to see how close the informant and Loid are, as the spy would not have abandoned his family for anyone else.

Poll : 0 votes