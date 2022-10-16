Spy x Family episode 15 sees fans say hello to Bond as Doggy Crisis arc concludes 

Spy x Family episode 15 was released on Saturday morning, bringing with it the exciting conclusion of the Doggy Crisis arc. Fans have heavily praised the arc in previous episodes, with its conclusion being no exception.

While the hit series has dominated since premiering in Spring 2022, this latest arc has truly elevated the series in the eyes of many fans. Spy x Family episode 15 marks a particularly exciting moment for the series, as one of its most exciting arcs comes to a close for yet another riveting story section to begin.

Fans love Bond and Anya's relationship as it takes center stage in Spy x Family episode 15

Spy x Family episode 15 picks up where the previous episode's cliffhanger left off, showing fans exactly how Loid gets out of his sticky situation. Meanwhile, Anya and Bond continue their misadventures as they try to track down the criminals behind this heinous plot.

Fans primarily focused on Anya and Bond’s relationship throughout the episode. Of particular interest among fans are the episode’s closing scenes, which see Bond formally welcomed into the forger family. Viewers highlight how close the two already are from their adventures during this arc, and can’t wait to see how their relationship deepens in the future.

Fans also find it hilarious that the newest member of the Forger family also has a hidden identity or power of their own. Bond’s clairvoyance combined with Anya's telepathy proved to be an incredibly insightful and valuable combination during this past Arc. Fans have no doubt that the two will use it again on their next adventure sometime soon.

sanely @sane_enasni ohgod i just watched spyxfamily’s 3rd episode AND IT WAS SO HILARIOUS CUZ OF ANYA’s stupid expressions aaaaaa ohgod i just watched spyxfamily’s 3rd episode AND IT WAS SO HILARIOUS CUZ OF ANYA’s stupid expressions aaaaaa

As usual, Anya's silly facial expressions are yet another highlight for fans from Spy x Family episode 15. Since the series’ inception, Anya's facial expressions have been something fans have treasured week in and week out. This aspect of the series certainly makes it incredibly unique, both generally speaking in the anime industry and especially so amongst this season's offerings.

Fans are also praising a particular scene in the third act of the episode, which sees Anya try and blackmail her parents into letting her get a dog. Fans are discussing the scene because it exemplifies how much like a true family the Forgers have become over the time they've spent with one another.

Gnanmas Nous 🇨🇦 @gnanmas Spy x Family Episode 15

Loid Forger - Master of spy

Yor Forger - Master of assassin

Anya Forger - Master of blackmail

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

#SpyXFamily #Spy_Family Spy x Family Episode 15Loid Forger - Master of spyYor Forger - Master of assassinAnya Forger - Master of blackmail🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ⚠️Spy x Family Episode 15 ⚠️Loid Forger - Master of spyYor Forger - Master of assassinAnya Forger - Master of blackmail🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#SpyXFamily #Spy_Family https://t.co/rYMAqznO3m

In the same scene, Spy x Family episode 15 also shows Loid’s handler at WISE being particularly emotional when it comes to Anya and the Forger family’s bond. She expresses how Anya reminds her of her own daughter, before specifying her gratitude for the fact that the day ended peacefully. This has led many to praise author Tatsuya Endo for including such a subtle yet telling dialogue.

Fans are also discussing how this particular arc seemingly went out of its way to give each of the Forgers something to do and some sort of relevance to the core plot. This is particularly highlighted in an act 3 scene which sees each member of the Forger family express joy or exhaustion over the day's events and their involvement in them.

Overall, Spy x Family episode 15 is one of the series' best outings yet, especially in the context of doing what the show excels at. This episode exemplifies how close of a family the Forgers have become despite technically not being a “real” family at all. While such a trope can eventually get stale, the series’ unique portrayal of this bond makes it continuously exciting and engaging to watch.

